Young takes one-shot lead at Alabama Q-School

DOTHAN, Alabama—With five collegiate victories on his resume, Cameron Young clearly knows how to win. After shooting a 3-under 69 Wednesday in the second round of the Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, Young is position for another triumph. He will take the lead into the tournament’s final 36 holes, a one-year Tour exemption to the champion up for grabs.

At 9-under, Young is a stroke ahead of Michael Nagy and two clear of Mark David Johnson, Chris Crawford and amateur Garrett Reband.

In the first round, Young used a hole-in-one to put together his 6-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Nagy. Wednesday, Young was three shots worse but alone at the top of the scoreboard. Instead of a 1 on the par-3 13th, Young bogeyed that hole.

“That was the difference in my score,” said Young, who still made four birdies and an eagle to go with three bogeys. “I drove it pretty well again. I didn’t putt particularly well. I had a few lipouts.

“I gave myself a lot of chances again,” he continued, “I just didn’t quite get it in the hole today, didn’t score as well.”

Young started his round quickly, making his eagle at No. 11, his second hole of the day. After a good drive, he hit his 4-iron approach from 261 yards to about two-and-a-half feet at the par-5 for an easy tap in. He then bogeyed the par-3 13th but recovered nicely with back-to-back birdies, on Nos. 15 and 16, the result of 12-foot and four-foot putts, respectively. Two birdies and two bogeys on his final nine rounded out his day.

Nagy was four shots worse than Tuesday, and his score could have been very different if not for a pair of miraculous shots.

On No. 4, he saved par by rolling in a 30-footer after missing the green. And on the par-5 15th, he again didn’t hit the green in regulation and was on a slope to the left of the green. Without much grass under his ball, he elected to hit a bump 3-wood “putt” that he played way to the left, allowing the ball to curl around toward the hole. It rolled straight into the cup.