-
-
Young takes one-shot lead at Alabama Q-School
-
March 11, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 11, 2020
- At 9-under, Young is a stroke ahead of Michael Nagy. (Mackenzie Tour)
DOTHAN, Alabama—With five collegiate victories on his resume, Cameron Young clearly knows how to win. After shooting a 3-under 69 Wednesday in the second round of the Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks, Young is position for another triumph. He will take the lead into the tournament’s final 36 holes, a one-year Tour exemption to the champion up for grabs.
At 9-under, Young is a stroke ahead of Michael Nagy and two clear of Mark David Johnson, Chris Crawford and amateur Garrett Reband.
In the first round, Young used a hole-in-one to put together his 6-under 66 that gave him a share of the lead with Nagy. Wednesday, Young was three shots worse but alone at the top of the scoreboard. Instead of a 1 on the par-3 13th, Young bogeyed that hole.
“That was the difference in my score,” said Young, who still made four birdies and an eagle to go with three bogeys. “I drove it pretty well again. I didn’t putt particularly well. I had a few lipouts.
“I gave myself a lot of chances again,” he continued, “I just didn’t quite get it in the hole today, didn’t score as well.”
Young started his round quickly, making his eagle at No. 11, his second hole of the day. After a good drive, he hit his 4-iron approach from 261 yards to about two-and-a-half feet at the par-5 for an easy tap in. He then bogeyed the par-3 13th but recovered nicely with back-to-back birdies, on Nos. 15 and 16, the result of 12-foot and four-foot putts, respectively. Two birdies and two bogeys on his final nine rounded out his day.
Nagy was four shots worse than Tuesday, and his score could have been very different if not for a pair of miraculous shots.
On No. 4, he saved par by rolling in a 30-footer after missing the green. And on the par-5 15th, he again didn’t hit the green in regulation and was on a slope to the left of the green. Without much grass under his ball, he elected to hit a bump 3-wood “putt” that he played way to the left, allowing the ball to curl around toward the hole. It rolled straight into the cup.
“I definitely had some thinking to do. I was just playing some angles, and the green wasn’t as fast as it was [Tuesday],” Nagy said of his shot of the day. “I figured at worst I could still keep it on the green,” Nagy said. “It rolled through that fringe. For it to go in, it was pretty lucky but it went in at a good speed. If it hadn’t gone in, it would have been fairly close.”
On the walk to the 16th tee, playing partner Siyan Liu said, “That was freaking awesome.”
Young and Nagy will join Chris Crawford in the final grouping of the third round, teeing off Thursday at 1:20 p.m.
Did you know Cameron Young won the fourth-most tournaments in Wake Forest University history? He captured the U.S. Collegiate Championship and Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational during his freshman year and the General Hackler Invitational, the Augusta Haskins Award Invitational and the Stitch Intercollegiate during his senior season (2019).
Key Information
- Michael Nagy’s complete PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour experience came in 2019 when he played in two Korn Ferry Tour events. He missed the cut at the Savannah Golf Championship and then five weeks later missed the weekend at the Nashville Golf Open.
- Brandon Pierce not only had the round of the day with his 7-under 65 but he also had the biggest improvement from the first round to the second. Pierce opened with a 3-over 75 and improved 58 positions on the leaderboard with his 10-shot upgrade.
- In May 2019, Brandon Pierce won an Emerald Coast Golf Tour event in Dothan. At the Dothan Pro-Am Classic at Dothan Country Club, Pierce shot a final-round 66 to capture the $7,000 first-place check at the 54-hole tournament.
- Brandon Pierce, a native of Covington, La., was a sophomore at LSU when the Tigers won the 2015 NCAA Championship in Bradenton, Fla. Besides Pierce, the other members of the team were Stewart Jolly, Ben Taylor, Eric Ricard and Zach Wright.
- Canada’s Sonny Michaud helped himself immensely Wednesday with his 4-under 68. Michaud improved from a tie for 45th when the day began to a tie for 13th. He is six shots out of the lead with 36 holes to play.
- Three amateurs are currently in the top-10. Leading the way is the University of Oklahoma’s Garrett Reband, tied for third, at 6-under. His Sooner teammate Quade Cummins is tied for seventh, at 4-under, with University of Arkansas’ Mason Overstreet, who shot his second consecutive 70.
- Cameron Young’s two victories during his freshman year at Wake Forest made him the first Demon Deacon to win twice during the fall season since Bill Haas in 2002-03. Young’s freshman winning streak also made him the first Wake Forest player to win consecutive tournaments since Haas in 2002-03, the first Wake freshman to win consecutive tournaments since Curtis Strange (1973-74) and the first Deacon to win twice as a freshman since Gary Hallberg (1976-77).
- Jeremy Gandon is the only non-American among the top 10 through 36 holes. The native of France who played collegiate golf at Kansas State, shot a 3-under 69 to move into a tie for sixth.
- After 30 under-par rounds Tuesday, there were 24 below-par scores in the second round.
Under-Par Scores
Round
Total
First Round
30
Second Round
24
Quotable
“The pins I thought were a little tougher today, especially on the back nine with some back pins and the greens being a little bit softer. You have to control the spin.” – Michael Nagy
“No. 10 was a pretty tricky pin, and I didn’t have a very good (yardage) number. [The ball] landed on that slope and ripped off the green. Bogey.” – Michael Nagy
“I felt like the greens on the back nine were softer today. I don’t know if it rained overnight. But other than that, it was pretty similar and I don’t think it’s going to change a whole lot.” – Cameron Young
“My lag putting was good. I hit quite a few (approaches) to 30 feet and had no three-putts and no bogeys.” – Michael Nagy
“I don’t know if there is necessarily anyhting I can do to make sure I’m going to win or something, but if I keep doing what I’ve done, I should be shooting some pretty low scores.” – Cameron Young
“If I keep just giving myself chances and driving like I have, I’ll have at least a pretty good chance come Friday.” – Cameron Young
Second-Round Weather: Overcast and warm. High of 26. Wind variable at 3-5 kph.
How the Tournament Works
There were 122 players in the field when the week began, with 121 still competing. Below is a breakdown of the various Mackenzie Tour membership statuses available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt for the 2020 season
2nd through 14th (no ties)
Fully exempt for the first six 2020 tournaments and subject to the re-shuffle
15th through 40th (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt for the 2020 season
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.