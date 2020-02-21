Elliott earns Medalist Honours at Q-School

San Antonio, TX - Playing through what seemed like all four seasons at TPC San Antonio, Blake Elliott fired a final-round 69 to put the finishing touches on a medalist-worthy week at the first Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Q-School event of the year, earning full status through the 2020 season.

Beginning the day two strokes behind leader Rhett Rasmussen, Elliott quickly closed the gap with back-to-back birdies to start the day, and then birdied two more in-a-row for good measure.

“I really needed that fast start,” said the recent graduate from McNeese University. “I had five putts through the first seven holes, a chip in and I made a putt from off the green, so that always helps out the score.”

Making the turn in 32 strokes, Elliott “scraped it around” on the back nine on his way to his third 69 of the week.

“It’s a little bit different than playing in a tournament where there’s money and other things on the line, but there’s still some pressure,” said the 2018-19 Southland Conference Player of the Year. “I’m happy I got it done.”

This is the first time in Elliott’s young professional career that he has held status on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit.

“The full season means a lot. I can do whatever I want, see what best fits me and go from there,” said Elliott. “The transition has actually been easy. Playing college golf, you have to spend time at school, so now I have a lot of time to practice, so I’ve been liking it a lot.”

Elliott plans to spend the months leading up to the season-opening Canada Life Open in late May by playing a few Korn Ferry Tour Monday Qualifiers and honing his game for the season.

Key Information

• Opening with rounds of 73, 75 and 74, Zander Lozano went into his final round knowing that he needed something special to move into the top 10. He did just that, firing 63, the low round of the week on the Canyons course, to finish second and earn six guaranteed starts.

• After graduation from the University of Mississippi last Spring, 24-year old Josh Seiple finished T34 at PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Q-School and made three starts on the Tour, making one cut. This is the first time in the Atlanta, GA native’s career that he has had guaranteed starts on a PGA TOUR-sanctioned circuit.

• Former Air Force Captain Kyle Westmoreland put the finishing touches on a great week of golf, shooting his third round or par or better of the week to earn six uaranteed PGA TOUR-sanctioned starts for the first time of his career.

Quotable

“Yesterday’s conditions were the worst I’ve played without a doubt. My caddie and I talked about it after and said we’ve played in wetter, colder and windier, but never all three together and my 74 felt like a 66 for sure.” – Zander Lozano

“I just wanted to take care of the par 5s and not make any mental mistakes today and I got a couple good breaks. The putts went in today that is for sure. I kind of blacked out, but the wedges I had I hit close and on No. 6 I had to lay up and I pulled it, it hit the rocks left of the cart path and it kicked back into the fairway. I hit it to 25-feet and made that.” – Zander Lozano

“I chipped in on No. 9 to shoot 29 and I didn’t even know what I was at, at that point. I was trying to hit as many good shots and as many good putts as I could. I had an idea that I had gotten into the top 10, but you always want to keep making birdies when you can.” – Zander Lozano

“I came in fifth at the Latinoamerica Q-School this year too, so having guaranteed starts and being able to set a schedule is huge.” – Zander Lozano

“We got all four seasons in four days, but it was good. These four-day qualifiers are more about being consistent than making a bunch of birdies. I never really got too hot, but I stayed mentally there yesterday so I’m excited to get out and play the first six for sure.” – Kyle Westmoreland

“Just having a schedule and not having to Monday in is awesome. My wife and I are super excited to go to Canada, we know it’s beautiful and it’ll be a great time for us. To know where we’re going to be, I’m very thankful for it. I’m thankful to be here and any day on the golf course is pretty good.” – Kyle Westmoreland

“I found out mid-way through my junior year that I wanted to pursue golf. Going to the Academy, nobody plans to play golf after, but I was fortunate enough to have great coaches. Maybe I didn’t do as well academically as I should have, but I really dove into golf and with some success it made sense to play afterwards and I knew that’s what I wanted to do.” – Kyle Westmoreland

“Through my service time, I wasn’t sure if I’d be able to play immediately, after two years or after five years. I signed up for five years and I’m happy I did it. Getting the perspective from going overseas and leading and being around great people in different countries and continents, they are memories I cherish and am super thankful for. It has helped develop me on the golf course and in life in general.” – Kyle Westmoreland

Fourth-Round Weather: Sunny. High of 14. Wind at 15 KPH.

How the Tournament Works

There are 86 players competing this week with hopes of earning Mackenzie Tour membership for the 2020 season. Below is a breakdown the status earned this week: