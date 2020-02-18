-
Tom Moore and Brian Dwyer shoot 67, lead at Q-School
February 19, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Tom Moore shot 67 to tie for the lead at Q-School. (PGA TOUR Latinoamerica)
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Playing in the second group of the day at the first Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Q-School tournament of the year, Brian Dwyer and Tom Moore each shot 67 to separate themselves from the field by a stroke on the Canyons Course at TPC San Antonio heading into the second round.
Dwyer opened his day with back-to-back birdies and added two more on the front nine, offset by one bogey, to make the turn at three-under. A colourful back nine including three birdies and two bogeys set the pace for the field.
Moore, who held status on both PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Mackenzie Tour in 2019, managed his way around the course without a bogey on his card.
“I would call it a lot of boring golf, which is a good thing,” said Moore, who hit 14 greens in regulation on Tuesday. “The greens I missed I didn’t miss by much. It was one of the rounds that you want where you don’t overthink anything.”
Moore made seven starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2019 and, despite making four cuts, was unable to retain status.
“On the weekends I would kind of tamper off a little bit,” said the 31-year old. “I shot a lot of one or two-under scores, and on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Mackenzie Tour, especially in Canada, the strength of field is so good that you have to go low. There are a lot of great players.”
Playing a home game this week in San Antonio, Moore will attempt to further separate himself as 19 players find themselves within three strokes of the lead.
Players will likely be faced with less than ideal conditions the rest of the way. As the round progressed on Tuesday, cold and windy conditions, which are forecasted to continue through Thursday, made scoring difficult.
“I was thinking this morning that I really had to take advantage of the early time because things are going to get a little bit interesting the rest of the way,” said Moore.
How the Tournament Works
There are 86 players competing this week with hopes of earning Mackenzie Tour membership for the 2020 season. Below is a breakdown of the status available this week.
Finish Position
Status
Medalist
Exempt for the 2020 season
2nd through 10th (no ties)
Fully exempt for the first six tournaments and subject to the re-shuffle
11th through 28th (plus ties)
Conditionally exempt
Key Information
• Despite making four cuts in seven PGA TOUR Latinoamerica events in 2019, Tom Moore failed to retain status and is attempting to earn starts on the Mackenzie Tour for the first time since 2015. He had a top-10 finish that season in the form of a tie for eighth at the Great Waterway Classic.
• Alvaro Ortiz, who turned professional this past season after graduating from the University of Arkansas, managed five-consecutive birdies from the ninth to 13th hole on his way to an opening-round 68. Despite a double bogey on hole No. 15, the 2018 Palmer Cup team member and brother of PGA TOUR player Carlos Ortiz heads into the second round one-stroke off the lead.
• In addition to Ortiz, four other players find themselves within one stroke of the lead, including Rhett Rasmussen, who is currently 84th on the World Amateur Golf Ranking. In five tournaments with BYU this season, the senior has four top-10s.
• Austin Connelly, who holds dual citizenship of Canada and the U.S., opened with a 2-under par 70. The 23-year old finished seventh on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit in 2016, placing inside the top-10 on four occasions. The following summer, Connelly made headlines by firing a 66 on Saturday of the Open Championship en route to a T14 finish. He is the co-low Canadian alongside Thunder Bay, Ontario native Evan DeGrazia.
Quotable
“It can be a bit strange warming up in the dark and hard mentally to get into the attack mode without the sunlight. It’s hard to feel as gung ho. I was trying to get in my mind to be aggressive from the start and not take nine holes to warm up. I’ve been working hard and playing solidly and working on the small parts of the game.” – Tom Moore
First-Round Weather: Overcast. High of 23. Wind at 10 KPH.
