Tom Moore and Brian Dwyer shoot 67, lead at Q-School

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Playing in the second group of the day at the first Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Q-School tournament of the year, Brian Dwyer and Tom Moore each shot 67 to separate themselves from the field by a stroke on the Canyons Course at TPC San Antonio heading into the second round.



Dwyer opened his day with back-to-back birdies and added two more on the front nine, offset by one bogey, to make the turn at three-under. A colourful back nine including three birdies and two bogeys set the pace for the field.

Moore, who held status on both PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Mackenzie Tour in 2019, managed his way around the course without a bogey on his card.

“I would call it a lot of boring golf, which is a good thing,” said Moore, who hit 14 greens in regulation on Tuesday. “The greens I missed I didn’t miss by much. It was one of the rounds that you want where you don’t overthink anything.”

Moore made seven starts on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica in 2019 and, despite making four cuts, was unable to retain status.

“On the weekends I would kind of tamper off a little bit,” said the 31-year old. “I shot a lot of one or two-under scores, and on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Mackenzie Tour, especially in Canada, the strength of field is so good that you have to go low. There are a lot of great players.”

Playing a home game this week in San Antonio, Moore will attempt to further separate himself as 19 players find themselves within three strokes of the lead.

Players will likely be faced with less than ideal conditions the rest of the way. As the round progressed on Tuesday, cold and windy conditions, which are forecasted to continue through Thursday, made scoring difficult.

“I was thinking this morning that I really had to take advantage of the early time because things are going to get a little bit interesting the rest of the way,” said Moore.

How the Tournament Works

There are 86 players competing this week with hopes of earning Mackenzie Tour membership for the 2020 season. Below is a breakdown of the status available this week.