Mackenzie Tour event in Winnipeg changes name to Manitoba Open

WINNIPEG, MB–The Mackenzie Tour - PGA TOUR Canada announced Thursday that its annual tournament here is changing its name to the Manitoba Open, the name it held from 1919 to 1997.

“The Manitoba Open has a rich history in the province, and the committee felt strongly about reverting the name back to the Manitoba Open,” said Adam Boge, Tournament Director for the Manitoba Open. “The 2020 iteration of the tournament will be focused on showcasing our roots, profiling Winnipeg and Manitoba and continuing our strong commitment to raising funds for worthy causes throughout the province.”

Following the 1997 season, the event changed its name to the MTS Classic. Since then, the tournament has been known as the Free Press Manitoba Classic, the Canadian Tour Players Cup and its most recent iteration, the Players Cup, beginning in 2013.

The Manitoba Open also announced that the True North Youth Foundation, a charitable arm of the Winnipeg Jets, will be the official charity partner of the event moving forward. Defenseman Josh Morrissey, who is having a career year on the Jets’ blueline, will play in the event as a sponsor’s exemption. The addition of Morrissey maintains a tournament tradition established first with the Jets’ Mark Scheifele playing in the Manitoba Open in 2018 followed by Kyle Conner in 2019.

“One of the main pillars of the Mackenzie Tour is to enrich the communities in which we play, and the Manitoba Open has achieved this year in and year out,” said Mackenzie Tour Vice President Scott Pritchard. “Aligning with a community ambassador like the True North Youth Foundation is a tremendous move that will help a greater number of people in the community.”

Since 2013, the Manitoba Open has raised over $600,000 for local charitable initiatives and has impacted and enriched the lives of those most in need.

“We are humbled to have been approached and selected as the Manitoba Open’s Charity of Choice,” said True North Youth Foundation Executive Director Dwayne Green. “To support the True North Youth Foundation with a premier event like the Manitoba Open and its significant history of giving back, will increase support to youth across our province.



“We are excited to partner PGA TOUR-affiliated golf with Project 11, our Mental Wellness Program, as well as introduce the game of golf at Camp Manitou,” continued Green.

The Jets selected Morrissey in the first round of the 2013 NHL entry draft, the 13th player overall. He has been a centerpiece of the team since making his NHL debut in 2016.

“Every golfer’s dream is to play in a PGA TOUR event, even just once. This will definitely be a dream come true and a great experience,” Morrissey said.

“Josh Morrissey has consistently shown he is a champion of community initiatives in our province,” said Green. “For Josh to join this event can only mean increased success for all involved.”

“I am extremely pleased with the new charitable partnership the tournament has developed with The True North Youth Foundation,” continued Morrissey, who became one of the team’s assistant captains prior to this season. “I see the great work the Foundation does with children in Manitoba, not only with the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Academy, but directly in schools with Project 11, as well as year-round at Camp Manitou.”

The 2020 Manitoba Open is set to take place August 10-16 at Southwood Golf & Country Club for the 15th time in its history. The Mackenzie Tour will announce the full 2020 schedule in the coming weeks.

Here are the results of previous Manitoba Opens while part of the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.