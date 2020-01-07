Mackenzie Tour alums to watch in 2020

The 2019 season proved to be a record-breaking one for Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada alumni on the PGA TOUR. Not only were the 25 alumni the most to hold TOUR status in one season, the three wins (Adam Long at the Desert Classic, Corey Conners at the Valero Texas Open and C.T. Pan at the RBC Heritage) were the most in a wraparound season.

Since 2013, seven Mackenzie Tour alums have won on the PGA TOUR. In addition to the three 2019 winners, Nick Taylor (2014 Sanderson Farms Championship), Tony Finau (2016 Puerto Rico Open), Mackenzie Hughes (2017 RSM Classic) and Aaron Wise (2018 AT&T Byron Nelson) also have their names etched in the record books.

With 27 Mackenzie Tour alums entering the new decade with status, here are a few other players to keep an eye on.

Joel Dahmen

Of all past Mackenzie Tour players, Dahmen may have the best resume among players yet to win. Building on a breakthrough 2018 campaign, where he finished second at the John Deere Classic and totaled 11 top-25 finishes, the 32-year old had his career-best season in 2019, finishing 55th in the FedEx Cup standings, a performance that included a runner-up finish at the Wells Fargo Championship and a tie for 12th at THE PLAYERS.

It seems the next step for the 2014 Mackenzie Tour Player of the Year is a PGA TOUR victory. Already with two top-10s in the 2019 portion of the schedule, Dahmen is in good form heading into 2020. There’s also one thing nobody can doubt: Dahmen is having fun doing it.