Dossey, the last man in

Written by PGA TOUR Canada Staff @PGATOURCanada
CALGARY, Alberta – Hovering between 59th and 62nd in the Fortinet Cup points standings as he depended on other players’ performances during a stressful Sunday afternoon in Brainerd, Minnesota, Cooper Dossey was able to exhale once the last putt dropped at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens. By locking up the 60th spot in the season-long points list, only 0.85 points ahead of Brian Carlson, Dossey was the last man to punch his ticket to Calgary for the 2023 PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup Championship season finale.
“This game eats you up, so I'm proud of myself (and the way) I hung in there,” said the 25-year-old from McKinney, Texas, who posted rounds of 71-69-69-70 to tie for 56th in Minnesota.
Dossey’s week was a grind from beginning to end. He finished the second round with a double-bogey on No. 9 to make the cut on the number. The third round, Saturday, was quite the rollercoaster, as he had three double-bogeys and five birdies before closing with an eagle. On Sunday, teeing it off four hours before the last pairing, another double-bogey on No. 6 saw him drop outside the top 60 in the projected standings.
“I’d be lying to you if I said I wasn't thinking about it all day. It's really hard to focus on golf when you have that (going on). At the end of the day, all I can do is hit every golf shot with the best thought process, (hit) the best shot, that's all I can control, and I feel like I did that (Sunday),” added the Baylor University alum.
Dossey bounced back from his double on No. 6 with a birdie on 7 to make the turn at 1-over for the day. The back nine was a battle, and he made it through with two birdies and a bogey to card a 70, which was enough.
“My putting has been killing me all year, and I made a big putt for par on 18,” he said of the clutch six-footer he made at the last. “I was nervous over it, but I hit with conviction. It was a good putt, and it just happened to go in, so I got lucky there.”
With 138 Fortinet Cup Points collected in eight starts, Dossey makes the last event of the season 569 points outside the top 5. Although the Fortinet Cup Championship winner gets 600 points, his odds of moving past so many players, even with a win, are slim.
“I know I'm good enough to win out here. I'm just really trying to get better every day and get ready for (the PGA TOUR) Q-School. I'm pretty far back from the top five, but I want to have fun and continue to improve on the attitude side of golf,” said Dossey.
Below is a look at the last five players who qualified for the Fortinet Cup Championship and the five immediately outside the top 60 who saw their seasons come to a close. The season-ending event begins Thursday at Country Hills Golf Club in Calgary, Alberta.
|Points List Pos.
|Pos. Last Week
|Player
|Points
|56
|50
|Ben Carr (U.S.)
|140
|57
|49
|Tyler Strafaci (U.S.)
|146
|58
|53
|Kyle Karazissis (U.S.)
|142
|59
|78
|Ryan Davis (U.S.)
|141
|60
|56
|Cooper Dossey (U.S.)
|138
|61
|54
|Brian Carlson (U.S.)
|137
|62
|58
|Johnny Travale (Canada)
|134
|63
|86
|Jordan Hahn (U.S.)
|134
|64
|T102
|Julián Etulain (Argentina)
|133
|65
|149
|Blake Tomlinson (U.S.)
|132