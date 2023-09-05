Dossey, the last man in

Dossey’s week was a grind from beginning to end. He finished the second round with a double-bogey on No. 9 to make the cut on the number. The third round, Saturday, was quite the rollercoaster, as he had three double-bogeys and five birdies before closing with an eagle. On Sunday, teeing it off four hours before the last pairing, another double-bogey on No. 6 saw him drop outside the top 60 in the projected standings.