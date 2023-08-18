Player’s Take: Mateo Fernández de Oliveira

What a year it has been for Mateo Fernández de Oliveira. The 23-year-old from Buenos Aires, Argentina, opened 2023 with a record-setting victory at the Latin America Amateur Championship, a tournament he had been dreaming of winning ever since he was a volunteer at the inaugural edition in 2015. That win earned him exemptions for the Masters Tournament, the Mexico Open, the U.S. Open and the British Open. His solid play also earned him a spot on the International Team at the Arnold Palmer Cup, an event he played for the second consecutive year. In the middle of it all, he graduated from the University of Arkansas, where he was a key part of the Razorbacks team that shattered school records to reach the NCAA Championships. Such an eventful year led him to a 16th-place finish in the PGA TOUR University rankings, which earned him fully-exempt status on PGA TOUR Canada and a spot in second stage of the PGA TOUR Q-School this upcoming fall. After tying for sixth in his professional debut at the Osprey Valley Open at TPC Toronto just three weeks ago, Fernández de Oliveira is now chasing a spot inside the Fortinet Cup’s top-60 players who will advance to the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship. Tied for 82nd with two regular season events to play in Winnipeg and Minnesota, the Argentine is hoping to make the most of his short stint in Canada.