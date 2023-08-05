Kang, Linton tied for top spot after moving day in Windsor

Devon Bling’s brother, Dylan, has been his caddie again this week. Bling said, “We enjoy our all of our time out there together. We have a good time. It’s what we love to do and having him on the bag keeps me relaxed and I know I can be a little bit tense at times, so having him there helps me stay relaxed and helps me make better decisions and then make better golf swings.” Bling’s girlfriend, Sophia, came up from California for the week to add her support.