Choi, Shaun atop the leaderboard after both shoot 64s

Sam Choi always looks forward to seeing who he will be grouped with in a given round. “I truly believe that having a great [grouping] is one of the keys to having a good round,” he said. In Thursday’s opening round, he played with Davis Lamb and Derek Oland. “It was a good time with Davis and Derek out there. They are great, great guys. For me, I’m a very fast player. We throw some jokes at each other. We talk about golf and maybe some other things. It was fun.” The trio combined to shoot 16-under, with Choi at 7-under, Lamb at 5-under and Oland at 4-under. They together totaled 15 birdies and an eagle on day one, with Lamb making the lone bogey.