Trying for trifecta, Lamb ready for Commissionaires Ottawa Open

DUNROBIN, Ontario— Exactly a year ago, Davis Lamb was playing in PGA TOUR Canada’s Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos CBM Aggregates. Lamb did nothing special that week during an up-and-down performance, where he shot both a 65 and a 75 in his four days of work. He eventually tied for 32nd, yet it was progress for the first-year pro. After missing the first two cuts of the season, and tying for 40th in his third start, the tie for 32nd marked his best performance at the time and ultimately his second-best of the year, bettered only by a tie for 29th at the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens. Lamb, a Notre Dame University graduate, went on to play in nine tournaments and finished 73rd in the Fortinet Cup.