Lamb grabs lead, looks to make it back-to-back wins in Québec

Canadian Richard Jung, of Markham, Ontario, began the season on the Korn Ferry Tour but lost status there following the midseason reshuffle after missing the cut in six of seven events. That experience has inspired him to return. “Once you’re playing on the Korn Ferry (Tour), you can feel that the PGA TOUR is so close and so far at the same time, because it’s right there if you play great. And if you don’t, it just feels further and further away. Having a little of taste of that gets you motivated,” he said.