Rain halts play early at the Québec Open powered by Videotron Business
3 Min Read
BROMONT, Québec—Davis Lamb, who won the previous event on PGA TOUR Canada, and Nathan Cogswell, who hasn’t made a cut this season, joined Brian Richey at 5-under 65 on Thursday to create a three-way tie for the lead before weather suspended the first-round at the Québec Open powered by Videotron Business.
Chris Korte of Littleton, Colorado, was at 6-under through 17 holes, and Canadian Brandon Lacasse of Chateauguay, Quebec was at 5-under through 12 holes when officials suspended play for the day because of heavy rain and dangerous conditions.
Play will resume at 7:30 a.m. EDT, with 54 players still trying to complete their rounds at the Golf Château-Bromont as the field competes for position in the season-long Fortinet Cup points race. The leader of the Fortinet Cup standings at season’s end will receive fully exempt status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.
Lamb, of Bethesda, Maryland, made five birdies on his first 11 holes—including the first three par-3 holes—before a bogey at No. 15 stopped his momentum. He closed with a birdie on his final hole. Lamb won the ATB Classic in Edmonton two weeks earlier after getting into the field through a Monday qualifier.
Richey, a 13-year professional from Lakeland, Florida, had two bogeys on his scorecard, but finished with an eagle on the 18th and posted his lowest round of the season. Richey has made the cut in all three starts, including one top-25 finish.
Cogswell, of Kent, Washington, had missed the cut in the first three starts, but was able to hit more fairways on Thursday. His round included six birdies and only one bogey and was his best round of the season by five shots.
“I just kept it in play off the tee,” Cogswell said. “That’s probably the biggest difference from the first couple of weeks, just being able to attack greens from the fairways and have some shorter clubs in. And I putted it well. I made some good par saves and a lot of good birdie putts, too. It was just a pretty clean day overall.”
Korte already has two second-place finishes this season and had five birdies and one eagle—just missing another on No. 15—to offset his lone bogey. Lacasse, who got into the field on a sponsor’s exemption, began his day with an eagle on the 405-yard 10th hole and made the turn in 30.
Six players completed play and are tied for sixth, with 4-under 66s. They include Canadians Henry Lee and Max Sear, U.S. players Jonathan Walters, Harrison Ott and David Kim and Australian Jason Hong. Sam Choi and Dylan Healey are both 4-under through 14 holes.
Lee, of Coquitlam, British Columbia, had a roller-coaster round that included four pars, nine birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey.
“It was one of those days where I was struggling really hard off the tee,” Lee said. “I think I may have hit two or three fairways, hit it in the hazard twice and the fescue once, and, on the holes where I hit it in play, I was grinding my butt off. I was putting extremely well and that helped manage what could have been a very eventful round.”
Six players are tied for 14th, at 67, and 22 players are tied at 69.