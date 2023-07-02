Weather delay halts play with tight leaderboard at ATB Classic
SHERWOOD PARK, Alberta—Davis Lamb, who got into the field of the ATB Classic through a Monday qualifier, held a two-shot lead on Saturday when officials halted play for the day because of dangerous weather.
Lamb was 3-under through 10 holes and was 15-under for the tournament when officials called players off the Northern Bear Golf Course for the second time. There had been an earlier two-hour suspension of play, and golfers competed for an hour and 10 minutes after that before leaving the course for good.
The third round will resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. Following the completion of the round, players will be re-grouped and sent off in threesomes on both Nos. 1 and 10 tees.
Lamb, of Bethesda, Maryland, holds his lead over four players—Charlie Reiter of Palm Desert, California, first-round leader Carr Vernon of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and second-round co-leaders Nicolo Galletti of Berkeley, California, and Eric Lilleboe of Okemos, Michigan.
Tied for sixth, at 12-under, are Taylor Funk of Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, Eric McCardle of Oak Harbor, Washington, and Corey Shaun of Downers Grove, Illinois.
The low Canadian is A.J. Ewart of Coquitlam, British Columbia, who is 9-under through 14 and is tied for 20th.
Did you know Connor Howe, who shot six-straight birdies before finishing his third round with a 5-under 67, played at Georgia Tech and has a twin brother named Hunter who played golf at Weber State and is currently playing for the University of Utah?
Key information
Easton Paxton made the first hole-in-one this week. The Riverton, Wyoming, native hit a 9-iron on the 168-yard par-3. Paxton made the cut for the first time in three tries this season. His was the third ace of the season, with Henry Lee (Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist) and Brandon Hoelzer (Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt) recording the others.
Connor Howe was on a streak of six consecutive birdies that pushed him into a share of first place when officials suspended play the first time. But when the competition resumed under wet conditions, Howe immediately made a double bogey. He is currently tied for ninth, at 11-under. “It obviously sucks to finish the way I did and come off the course after six birdies in a row, but that’s golf, and I’m proud of what I did today. Once we went back out, maybe I could have been a little smarter with some things, but all in all still a great day and lots of positives,” Howe said.
Gunn Yang continued to climb the leaderboard. Since his first-round 75, Yang has rounds of 63 and 67 and climbed into a tie for ninth, at 11-under 206.
Third-Round Weather: Mostly cloudy and cool, with a high of 16. Wind NNW at 17-20 kph. Officials suspended play at 1 p.m., with players resuming in position at 3 p.m. for a delay of two hours. Officials then halted play at 4:10 p.m., waiting it out until 6 p.m. before eventually calling it for the day due to another dangerous weather situation.