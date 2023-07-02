Weather delay halts play with tight leaderboard at ATB Classic

Connor Howe was on a streak of six consecutive birdies that pushed him into a share of first place when officials suspended play the first time. But when the competition resumed under wet conditions, Howe immediately made a double bogey. He is currently tied for ninth, at 11-under. “It obviously sucks to finish the way I did and come off the course after six birdies in a row, but that’s golf, and I’m proud of what I did today. Once we went back out, maybe I could have been a little smarter with some things, but all in all still a great day and lots of positives,” Howe said.