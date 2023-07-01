Trio rises to top of ATB Classic leaderboard

Chase Sienkiewicz is in contention for the second time in three weeks. He is a rookie, who earned a spot on PGA TOUR Canada by finishing No. 19 on PGA TOUR University. He joined others like Sam Choi and Derek Hitchner of Pepperdine, Ben Carr of Georgia Southern and Connor Howe of Georgia Tech, who have already been on the leaderboard this season. “College golf is brutal,” Sienkiewicz said. “The pins are a lot harder. I’d say the scores aren’t as low, but you see guys like Ludvig (Aberg of Texas Tech) and Sam (Bennett of Texas A&M) tearing up golf courses now. Having the confidence that I can play at those guys’ level when I’m playing well, it’s very promising.”