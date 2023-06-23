Former amateur champion Yang is stellar in taking first-round lead

Gavin Hall made the cut last week at Victoria but dropped out of contention by shooting 2-over par over his final 36 holes. “I kind of got ahead of myself a little bit on the weekend. I want to just take one shot at a time. Before this TOUR started, I played pretty nicely in a couple of three-day events. This is week two of 10 events, but I’m excited and just want to get in the mix on Sunday. All anyone’s trying to do is get on the back nine (on Sunday) and have a chance to win and jockey yourself in good position.”