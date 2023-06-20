Papineau carries momentum into Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open

About the venue: There are three distinct nine-hole layouts at Elk Ridge - the Tamarack, Aspen and Birch - all designed by Bruce Klaassen, the longtime superintendent at Royal Regina. Klaassen was elected to the Saskatchewan Golf Hall of Fame in 2021 and is known for his innovative ideas. PGA TOUR Canada will use a combination of holes during the competition and will play 6,781 yards to par-70. Making up the front nine of the tournament composite course is Tamarack’s No. 1 and Aspen’s Nos. 2 through 9. The back nine is the entire Birch Course.