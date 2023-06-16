Kneiser shoots 62, takes first-round lead in Victoria

“I was six spots out of the 10 [players] that are in, so I just kind of gave up on thinking that I was going to play,” Harned said. “I was sitting on the couch on Sunday night and got the call. [The Tour official] was like, ‘Hey, you’re in the field. Can you get up?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, give me an hour and I’ll figure it out.’ So, it’s amazing.”