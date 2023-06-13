PGA TOUR Canada Season set to begin in Victoria

Jimmy Jones, winner of last week’s final Qualifying Tournament, will try to keep his momentum going in Victoria and throughout the entire 2023 season. The son of late LPGA professional and Canadian Hall of Famer Dawn Coe-Jones, he will be one of the local favorites this week. Born in Tampa, Florida, he now plays out of Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, about an hour from this week’s event. Jones was the gallery favorite a week ago when he was medalist at the qualifier at the Crown Isle Resort in Courtenay, British Columbia and shot 13-under 275 to beat Canadian Max Sear and U.S. player Carr Vernon by one shot to complete a dream week.