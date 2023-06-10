They Got Their Cards at Crown Isle

Courtenay, British Columbia—The final Qualifying Tournament of not only 2023 but in PGA TOUR Canada history is in the books, with U.S.-born Jimmy Jones, who plays under the Canadian flag as a resident of Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, held on to capture medalist honors Friday evening at Crown Isle Resort. Jones is eligible to compete in all open 2023 tournaments and takes a fair bit of experience in Canada with him, as he has 19 career starts on the circuit. While he has made nine cuts in those starts, he has yet to post a top-25 finish, and he’s hoping the momentum from this triumph will carry over into the regular season, which begins Thursday in Victoria at the Royal Beach Victoria Open. Here is a look at all nine players who secured playing privileges this summer.