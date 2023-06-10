They Got Their Cards at Crown Isle
3 Min Read
Written by PGA TOUR Canada Staff @PGATOURCanada
Courtenay, British Columbia—The final Qualifying Tournament of not only 2023 but in PGA TOUR Canada history is in the books, with U.S.-born Jimmy Jones, who plays under the Canadian flag as a resident of Lake Cowichan, British Columbia, held on to capture medalist honors Friday evening at Crown Isle Resort. Jones is eligible to compete in all open 2023 tournaments and takes a fair bit of experience in Canada with him, as he has 19 career starts on the circuit. While he has made nine cuts in those starts, he has yet to post a top-25 finish, and he’s hoping the momentum from this triumph will carry over into the regular season, which begins Thursday in Victoria at the Royal Beach Victoria Open. Here is a look at all nine players who secured playing privileges this summer.
Jimmy Jones (Canada)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 19
Something Worth Knowing: At the 98th playing of the Florida Amateur in 2015, Jones won the title at Golden Ocala Golf & Equestrian Club in sudden death, defeating current Korn Ferry Tour member and then Florida State University player Cristobal del Solar on the second extra hole.
Max Sear (Canada)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 11
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: Sear was a teammate at West Virginia University with Étienne Papineau and Mark Goetz, both PGA TOUR Canada members. Sear played college golf in Morgantown from 2015-19.
Carr Vernon (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Second
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 20
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: He grew up around golf, with his father the head professional at his home course in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, Westwood Hills Country Club.
Matthew Anderson (Canada)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fourth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: In his second-to-last collegiate event, playing for the University of San Francisco, Anderson shared medalist honors at the NCAA Regional in Las Vegas, shooting a pair of 66s and a 64 to tie with Benjamin James.
Tyson Dinsmore (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Fifth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Dinsmore was teammates at Southern Methodist University with current Korn Ferry Tour member Noah Goodwin and current PGA TOUR Latinoamérica player Ollie Osborne.
Kyle Vance (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1
Something Worth Knowing: He played collegiate golf at Kansas State but chose not to compete his senior year, instead choosing to prepare for life as a professional golfer. He earned his degree, graduating in 2021.
Daniel Wetterich (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 4
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 3
Career LOCALiQ Series Starts: 4
Something Worth Knowing: He is one of three Wetterich brothers to play collegiate golf. He began his career at Xavier University before transferring to Ohio State. His brother Matt also played at Xavier, while another brother, David, competed for Wittenberg University.
Raoul Ménard (Canada)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Sixth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 12
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 13
Something Worth Knowing: He was a back-to-back Atlantic 10 Conference individual champion, capturing Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2013. Menard became the second player in conference history to pull off the feat.
Jake Lane (Canada)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: His final-round 65 at the 2021 Phoenix Invitational while playing for Appalachian State helped him to co-medalist honors at the event and tied the school’s record for lowest individual 18-hole round.
Dylan Healey (United States)
Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth
Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 2
Career PGA TOUR Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3
Career PGA TOUR Series-China Starts: 9
Something Worth Knowing: His wife, On, a native of Thailand, often caddies for him. He met her at the 2017 Asian Tour Qualifying Tournament in Bangkok. They married two years later.