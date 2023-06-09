Jones takes two-shot lead into final round

When you start your round with scores of eagle, birdie, birdie, hole-in-one for eagle, birdie, you generally think you’re in for something remarkably special. Australian Jay Mackenzie did just that to begin his third round at Crown Isle, but he knew it wasn’t going to be a pinch-me moment. He settled in for a par on hole No. 6 after going 7-under through five holes and then suffered a bogey on No. 7 before parring out for a 30 on his front nine. McKenzie then struggled his way in with a 3-over 39 on the back nine, but still moved up 16 spots on the leaderboard to sit tied for 33rd. “It was a wild start, but it didn’t feel right. Normally when you’re going good, you’re hitting it good and I wasn’t,” insisted Mackenzie, who said his red-hot start was fortune more than anything, including blading a thin shot out of the bunker on No. 1 and into the hole for eagle.