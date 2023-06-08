Jones, Dinsmore tied for lead through 36 at Crown Isle

“It’s always great coming back to the Island. I see a lot of familiar faces and I meet a ton of people who have made an impact on my life that I wouldn’t think about or know. I met some people last year who were at my mom’s first Tour win in Hawaii. It’s funny, you put it all together, they were from Lake Cowichan, came to Hawaii and happened to have (watched) a win. It seems like I get a couple of new stories every time I come here, and they make me smile the whole time. It makes me humble, and it makes me play for something a little greater than just golf and I wear that on my sleeve.” – Jimmy Jones on what makes returning to Vancouver Island, the birthplace of his mom Dawn Coe-Jones, special