Americans grab four of top six spots after day one of Q-School

Canadian Matthew Anderson, an amateur out of Mississauga, Ontario, came into this event on a hot streak, with four straight top-10 finishes, playing as a fifth year out of the University of San Francisco. He won the NCAA Las Vegas Regional and placed 11th individually at the NCAA Championship in Arizona last week, collecting Ping All-Region West team honors. “I had a really good last few events,” said Anderson, a Golf Canada product. “A win at regionals, and (I) did well at nationals, so coming in here on a little bit of a run and just looking to keep it going. The goal is to win—always is. I know I have the game to compete with anybody. I’ll see where I’m at and go from there. You obviously don’t want to shoot yourself out of it. I should be in the mix and go out and get it [Wednesday].” He opened with a 2-under 70 after making the turn at 4-under.