Quebec Open returns in 2023
2 Min Read
Written by PGATOUR.COM staff
BROMONT, Quebec—VOLTA Sports, in partnership with Golf Quebec, is proud to announce the return of the Quebec Open, an ofﬁcial PGA TOUR Canada 2023 Fortinet Cup event. The week of activities will take place from July 10-16. In March, PGA TOUR Canada will announce its complete 2023 schedule of tournaments.
The 2023 Quebec Open, at Golf Château Bromont, less than an hour from Montreal, will host 156 world-class golfers competing for $200,000 in prize money and a chance to eventually move to the PGA TOUR. It is an exceptional platform for Quebec golfers and a celebration of golf in Quebec. The Quebec Open involves more than 200 volunteers and generates signiﬁcant economic activity in the region.
“We are privileged to have an extraordinary platform to showcase a world-class competition and major community initiatives through the three charitable foundations of the event, the Montreal Canadian Children’s Foundation, the First Tee - Premier Départ Foundation and LE BUT Foundation,” said Mathieu Billette, VOLTA Vice President and 2023 Quebec Open Tournament Director. “At VOLTA, we also want to be a major supporter in the development of golf in Quebec and that is why, during the week, there will be several initiatives that support the programs of Golf Québec.”
“We are extremely proud to partner with VOLTA Sports to organize the 2023 Quebec Open. The respective strengths in event organization, marketing and business partnerships of our organizations combined with that of Golf Château Bromont will ensure the success of this event,” said Jean-Pierre Beaulieu, General Manager of Golf Quebec.
Golf Château Bromont ﬁrst opened in 1964 and offers breathtaking scenery and exceptional playing conditions—notably its immaculate greens and unparalleled course quality. It has received Golf Course of the Year designation on several occasions and has hosted a multitude of significant competitions throughout the years, including the Bromont Invitational, the Golf Canada Mid-Amateur Canadian Championship (the women’s event in 2022 and the men’s event in 2016), and most recently the 2022 ORORO Women’s PGA Championship of Canada.
“Quebec has such a strong golf history, and we are so pleased to return to the province again this summer. We are excited to head to Bromont where our players will have the opportunity to play a great golf course and take in all that the region has to offer. Fans will have the opportunity to experience high caliber golf from our international contingent of players, many who will one day be playing on the PGA TOUR,” said Scott Pritchard, PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director. “To do all this working alongside VOLTA, Golf Québec and at Golf Château Bromont ensures that this will be one of the best weeks on PGA TOUR Canada this summer.”