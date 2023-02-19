Five to Watch at PGA TOUR Canada Q-School in Weston

James Nicholas did not start taking golf seriously until his sophomore season at Yale University, as he also played safety for the football team his freshman season the fall of 2015. He went on to become the Metropolitan Golf Association Player of the Year in 2017 and Ivy League Player of the Year in both 2018 and 2019. The pre-med Yale grad turned pro in 2019 and earned his first Korn Ferry Tour start at the Korn Ferry Challenge in June 2020 when he Monday-qualified into the event with a bogey-free 61. That same year, he won the New York State Open at Bethpage State Park’s Black Course, closing with a 3-under 68 to win by two strokes over Goldenberg and Caron. He went on to play 30 Korn Ferry Tour events in 2020 and 2021, making 16 cuts and four top-25s.