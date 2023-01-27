NHL veteran Blake Wheeler will compete alongside pros in Manitoba

Wheeler, a native of Plymouth, Minnesota, is a 15-year NHL veteran and has spent the past 11 seasons as a leader with the Winnipeg Jets organization, including six seasons as captain of the team. He is the franchise leader in games played (866), assists (535), and points (793). He was selected as an NHL All-Star in both 2018 and 2019. Blake, his wife Sam, and family are also leaders in the community as they have worked to present the “Ride Inside” charity event for the past four years in support of the CancerCare Manitoba Foundation. In 2022, the family and the event, along with other donors, helped raise more than $250,000.