PGA TOUR Canada Alumni shine during first Korn Ferry Tour stop of the season

As one of the last groups out in the second round and with daylight fading fast, Highsmith was two shots off the cut-line with two holes to play. Unfortunately, play was suspended due to darkness and he had to sleep on the task at hand. Highsmith returned early Tuesday morning and birdied his 17th and 18th holes of round 2 (8 and 9 on the course, respectively) to make the cut. After a short break, he began his 3rd round with 5 birdies on the front 9, finishing with a 7-under 65 that vaulted him 48 spots on the leaderboard. The Pepperdine & PGA TOUR U alum, who had five top 8 finishes on PGA TOUR Canada last season, finished T31 in his first start as a Korn Ferry Tour member.