Local farm fosters reusable food cycle at Sentry Tournament of Champions

Maui’s Hua Momona Farm is just a short 10-minute drive up the mountain above the Plantation Course at Kapalua, which hosts this week’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“It’s literally in our backyard,” said Amanda Wolf, the event’s tournament manager.

The organic farm set on 25 acres already supplied vegetables for the Plantation House restaurant in the clubhouse at Kapalua – and this week for many of the hospitality areas on the property. So, it only made sense to take the relationship one step further.

We’re talking compost, folks.

From early-morning kitchen prep work to evening clean-up, the tournament’s food waste is being collected in color-coded, 60-gallon trash cans and taken to Hua Momona daily. There it’s tilled into the soil to make what becomes fertilizer for new crops of greens and vegetables like turnips, zucchini, radishes, beets, onions, tomatoes and scallions.

“So, by this time next year, conceivably the vegetables and produce that they eat in the Plantation House and at some of the concession stands could come from the compost, the food waste, from the tournament this year,” Wolf said.

That cycle of life, so to speak, is in concert with the Hawaiian culture, which counts the land, or ’aina, and the sustenance it provides, as prime among the island’s resources. Wolf, who has lived in Hawaii for nearly six years, understands how important sustainability is to the state.

“And I think that comes very full circle for us working in the industry because we play on (the land),” she said. “We need that in order to have golf, right? We need the land. So, it's very interesting and we need to take care of it, respect it, so that we can participate in our industry.”

For the staff at the Plantation House and in the concession areas, separating the food waste is an extra step in what can be a complicated process of preparing meals like opakapaka (Hawaiian pink snapper) in a lemon caper beurre blanc -- accompanied by Hua Momona greens and vegetables, of course.