Unique cut rule in effect for AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

This week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am offers one of the most unique events on the PGA TOUR calendar. From the multi-course rotation to scenic coastal views and star-studded amateur field, it’s a mix unlike anything fans and viewers will see the rest of the season.

It also brings with it a unique wrinkle when it comes to the cut line.

Professionals and amateurs alike will get a crack at each of the three host courses this week: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill GC and the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula CC. The first adjustment for the cut line, then, is that it will come after 54 holes – not 36 holes as with most TOUR events.

But while a typical tournament offers weekend tee times to the top 65 professionals and ties, only the top 60 and ties will play the final round Sunday at Pebble Beach. Players that finish T-61 through T-65 after 54 holes will receive an MDF designation (Made cut, Did not Finish). Those players will be credited with a made cut and paid according to their leaderboard position but will not play the final round.

It’s an adjustment that could cause some confusion for fans tracking the leaderboard during Saturday’s third round, as the digital cut line projection will still reflect the usual top-65 cutoff. Only after the third round becomes official will the projected cut line shift to mirror the actual cut line of top 60 plus ties.

So consider this a head’s up, especially if you’re tracking a bet or DFS lineup that includes a player floating near the top-60 cutoff on Saturday afternoon. While the target may appear to float in real time, the true number to keep in mind this week will always be top 60 plus ties. If professionals want to experience a Sunday stroll at Pebble, they’ll need to stay inside that top-60 number.