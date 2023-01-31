Major champions top two choices on the Monterey Peninsula

Two major champions, including a former winner along 17 Mile Drive, share co-favorite status this week as the West Coast Swing saunters up the California coastline for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

A full field of 156 players will take on another multi-course event, with historic Pebble Beach Golf Links serving as the host course along with neighbors Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula CC (Shore Course). It’s a familiar rota for Jordan Spieth, who captured this event in 2017 and is one of two co-favorites at the start of the week, listed at +900 according to BetMGM.

Spieth has become a staple on the leaderboards at Pebble, having finished second last year and T-3 in 2021. He’s making his first start since a tumultuous week at the Sony Open in Hawaii, when he grabbed the first-round lead with an opening 64 but ballooned to a second-round 75 to miss the cut. He has never missed the 54-hole cut at this event in 10 attempts.

Joining him atop the odds board is reigning U.S. Open champ Matthew Fitzpatrick, who like Spieth is listed at +900 as returns to an event where he finished T-6 a year ago. Fitzpatrick’s lone start this year netted a T-7 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

Other notables in the field include Viktor Hovland (+1000), who won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach and followed with a T-12 showing at the U.S. Open the following summer. The Norwegian wrapped up 2022 with a successful title defense at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Maverick McNealy (+2000) has plenty of local ties to the area, as the Stanford product finished runner-up in 2021 and will once again be seeking his first TOUR win on familiar turf. He’s facing the same pre-tournament odds as Seamus Power, whose torrid fall included a win in Bermuda, T-3 finish at Mayakoba and T-5 result at RSM. The Irishman likely won’t be bothered by the coastal breeze.

Last year Tom Hoge broke through at this event to capture his maiden victory, and he’s listed alongside McNealy and Power at +2000 as he looks to go back-to-back. Next among the favorites is Andrew Putnam (+2500), who held the 54-hole lead here last year en route to a T-6 finish and enters off a T-4 result at Sony that included a 62.

Here's a look at some of the other notable odds via BetMGM, as seven of the top 50 in the OWGR and 22 of the top 50 in the season-long FedExCup race take on the scenic three-course rotation along with select entertainers, celebrities and captains of industry:

+2800: Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

+3000: Keith Mitchell

+3300: Joel Dahmen

+4000: Denny McCarthy

+4500: Thomas Detry

+5000: Alex Smalley, Dean Burmester, Scott Stallings, Taylor Moore, Taylor Pendrith

+6000: Ben Griffin

+6600: Nick Taylor, Robby Shelton, Trey Mullinax, Will Gordon, Nick Hardy, S.H. Kim