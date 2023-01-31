Jordan Spieth popular among bettors ahead of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

When it comes to taking advantage of this special week on the PGA TOUR, it’s hard to find anyone better than Jordan Spieth.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am see players paired with celebrities as they play some of the most picturesque courses in the country in Pebble Beach, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club, before the field is cut for the final round at Pebble Beach.

Spieth won the 2017 edition and finished in the top 10 in the last three years, including a second-place finish a year ago. Overall, he’s made the cut all 10 times he’s played in the event.

All that makes it no surprise Spieth is one of the most popular players at the BetMGM online sportsbook . As of Tuesday, he has the most handle (8.1%) on the most tickets (5.8%).

Spieth has the second-best golf odds to win at +1000, only behind Matt Fitzpatrick (+900). At No. 10, Fitzpatrick is the highest-ranked player in the world in the field.

All three courses, especially Pebble Beach, are known for their small greens, which means there’s more emphasis on iron shots and performing well around the green. Not many players have better short games than Spieth, which makes it no surprise he typically plays well at this tournament.

Spieth enters the week with his best finish of the 2022-23 season a T15 at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. He led the field through 18 holes at the Sony Open in Hawaii only to fade in the second round to miss the cut.

The defending champion, Tom Hoge (+2000), is another popular play.

Hoge has the fourth-most tickets (3.7%) and second-most handle (7.5%). On top of his win a year ago, he finished 12th in 2021. He’s one of the TOUR’s most underrated iron players, which certainly helps him on these courses.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Jordan Spieth – 8.1% Tom Hoge – 7.5% Maverick McNeely – 7.3% Seamus Power – 7% Ben Griffin – 4.5%

Tickets

Jordan Spieth – 5.8% Seamus Power – 5.2% Maverick McNeely – 4.9% Tom Hoge – 3.7% Ben Griffin – 3.7%

Although Fitzpatrick has the best odds to win, he’s only drawing 3% of the tickets and 4.2% of the handle. He finished sixth a year ago.

Maverick McNeely has enjoyed a lot of success on the West Coast, and bettors have noticed. He’s drawing the third-most tickets (4.9%) and third-most handle (7.3%). Although he missed the cut last year, he finished T-5 in 2020 and second in 2021.

The purse for the event is $9 million, with a winner’s share of $1,620,000.