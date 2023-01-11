-
The First Round Lead – Tom Kim train set to keep chugging along
January 11, 2023
By Ben Everill
- Tom Kim is garnering betting attention ahead of the Sony Open in Hawaii. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
All aboard the Tom Kim train.
It’s a phrase we’ve heard a bunch since the exuberant young phenom hit the scene last year on his way to winning the Wyndham Championship and the Shriners Children’s Open as well as becoming a star for the International Team at the Presidents Cup.
So much is Kim’s rise that the 20-year-old starts as the betting favorite at +1100 ahead of the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii with BetMGM Sportsbook, despite the fact no first timer has won at Waialae Country Club since Russell Henley did so in 2013.
Which brings us to a strategy bettors can look to put in play when they like the look of a tournament favorite, but perhaps aren’t suitably excited by their odds to win the tournament.
Jon Rahm was a popular choice for sports bettors ahead of the Sentry Tournament of Champions last week but as the +650 favorite to win and a late tee time in the opening round, there was another avenue to explore.
Bettors could have instead taken Rahm to lead after the first round at +1200, a move that would have paid off handsomely after he indeed opened with a 64 to share the lead with Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun.
The theory goes thus. If the favorite plays well out of the blocks you may have missed your best odds on them to win the tournament, but you have a shot at the more lucrative first round leader payout.
If they play average, their outright win odds are likely to still sit somewhere near their opening price, or perhaps even drift to something higher, now giving you the option to invest on their ability to make a comeback.
Of course, they could find themselves one shot off the lead, which might leave you with even shorter win odds. But that’s why they call it gambling!
So back to Kim at Waialae this week. If you want to play the wait and see approach in terms of winning the tournament, especially given he’s playing in the afternoon wave on Thursday, one could look at him at +2500 to lead after the opening round. BetMGM, unlike some other sportsbooks, pays ties in full in this market. So, whether one, or 10, players share the top spot, all get paid at stated odds. Kim is also +450 to be inside the top 5 through one round.
If the Korean star is indeed going to lead early, he better be ready to go low!
Over the last 10 seasons at the Sony Open in Hawaii the average score for a first-round leader is 62.1 with Justin Thomas’ incredible 59 in 2017 the best and Collin Morikawa’s 65 in the tougher conditions of 2020 the outlier on the high side.
Sony Open in Hawaii First Round Leaders
YEAR PLAYERS SCORE 2022 Kevin Na 61 2021 Peter Malnati, Jason Kokrak, Joaquin Niemann 62 2020 Collin Morikawa 65 2019 Adam Svensson 61 2018 Zach Johnson, Chris Kirk 63 2017 Justin Thomas 59 2016 Brandt Snedeker, Vijay Singh, Kevin Kisner, Morgan Hoffmann, Ricky Barnes 63 2015 Webb Simpson, Paul Casey 62 2014 Sangmoon Bae 63 2013 Scott Langley 62
With that in mind let’s take a look at the leaders on the PGA TOUR in Thursday scoring average both this season, and last season, who find themselves in the field at Waialae. Spoiler alert – Tom Kim leads the TOUR this season at 66.50!
All odds for the First Round Leader market can be found here.
Season 2023 Round 1 Scoring Average
RANK PLAYER AVERAGE 1 Tom Kim 66.5 5 Greyson Sigg 66.67 8 Will Gordan 66.86 8 J.J. Spaun 66.86 12 Sungjae Im 67.25 13 Si Woo Kim 67.5 14 Tom Hoge 67.57 17 Brian Harman 67.8 18 Maverick McNealy 67.83 19 Sam Ryder 68
RANK PLAYER AVERAGE 4 Russell Henley 68.38 6 Matt Kuchar 68.5 11 K.H. Lee 69.04 12 Sungjae Im 69.08 16 Denny McCarthy 69.25 17 Webb Simpson 69.26
Here’s a list of players in the Sony Open in Hawaii field who have a low round this season of 63 or better on the books. Spoiler alert – Tom Kim’s low is 62. (Patrick Cantlay’s 60 in Las Vegas is the lowest round of the season thus far).
62: Andrew Putnam, Aaron Rai, Harrison Endycott, Will Gordon, Austin Smotherman, Adam Svensson, Tom Kim, Harry Higgs, Taylor Montgomery.
63: Sungjae Im, Byeong Hun An, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima, J.T. Poston, Adam Schenk, Robby Shelton, Mackenzie Hughes, Tom Hoge, Russell Henley.
Whatever your strategy, good luck with all your picks!
