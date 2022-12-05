PGA TOUR and DraftKings unite for sportsbook groundbreaking at TPC Scottsdale

PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan, DraftKings CEO Jason Robins, City of Scottsdale, Arizona Mayor David Ortega and Thunderbirds President Dr. Michael Golding were amongst the dignitaries on Monday Dec. 5 at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new first-of-its-kind sportsbook being built at TPC Scottsdale.

The DraftKings Sportsbook will be located directly across from the clubhouse of the Stadium Course at TPC Scottsdale, home of the TOUR’s ultra-popular WM Phoenix Open.

“As the first sportsbook to be built at a PGA TOUR golf course and tournament site we know this will elevate the people's open to a new level,” Monahan said from Scottsdale.

“Our tournaments are held over four days. They start at 7:00 AM and generally the last players are off the golf course at 7:00 PM. There are 156 players, there's 30,000 shots, the golf course is held sometimes over 400 acres and so the number of opportunities fans have to bet on our sport is far greater, far more prolific, than any other sport. Now that you're seeing explosive growth in sports betting in the United States, you're seeing more and more fans gravitate towards our sport for that reason.

“This will be a visually stunning 19th hole. The DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale will be a first class 12,000 square foot facility open to the public all year round where golfers and non-golfers alike can wager on all sports and enjoy high end food and beverage in a fun and friendly environment.”

DraftKings became the PGA TOUR’s daily fantasy partner in 2019 before graduating to become the TOUR’s first official betting operator. The idea for the Sportsbook grew from there with construction beginning earlier this year.

Customers at the DraftKings Sportsbook will be presented with an optimal entertainment experience, including more than 3,400 square feet of video walls and screens, a beautiful outdoor patio area with video screens, VIP cabanas and fire pits.

Approximately 40 sports betting kiosks and seven ticket windows, plus an array of wagering options comparable to those wagers currently available in Arizona on the DraftKings Online Sportsbook. The sportsbook also will offer customers complimentary high-speed internet services and customers will be able to use their mobile devices to place wagers. The restaurant will feature elevated domestic fare, 12 beers on tap and mixed drinks.

“This is a unique, one of a kind set up. There has never been anything done like it. The PGA TOUR has been a partner of ours for many years so really this was a next step and a big one towards us innovating together,” Robins said.

“It is no secret that the WM Phoenix Open is one of the most high-octane events in all of golf. It’s quite an experience with not much out there like it and I can't wait to open the doors to this first of its kind Sportsbook that will supplement one of the world's best golf destinations.”