  • DAILY FANTASY

    DraftKings preview: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • Patrick Rodgers heads to Bermuda as one of the top picks after finishing T4 at this event last year. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)Patrick Rodgers heads to Bermuda as one of the top picks after finishing T4 at this event last year. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)