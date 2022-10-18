Bettors believe Cameron Young on verge of PGA TOUR breakthrough at THE CJ CUP

Cameron Young is set for his PGA TOUR breakthrough moment at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina. At least that’s what plenty of bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook believe.

Keegan Bradley snapped a 1,498 day win drought on the TOUR with victory at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in Japan last week and the bettors believe Young, who managed an incredible five seconds and two thirds in his rookie season, can finally get it done at Congaree Golf Club .

As of Tuesday, Young is pulling in 14.2% of the handle (most among all golfers) and 7.6% of the tickets (second-most). He has +2800 golf odds to win , which are down from +3000.

The 25-year-old is considered one of the best players without a win with two of his runner up results coming at The Open Championship and The Genesis Invitational while he also finished third at the PGA Championship.

THE CJ CUP will be played at Congaree for the first time but the course hosted the TOUR’s 2021 Palmetto Championship. At 7,655 yards, it’s one of the longest courses on TOUR, and the fairways ranked as the widest players faced a year ago.

What does this mean? The course likely will favor players who hit the ball the longest.

Young fits the bill, as he was third in driving distance last year, averaging 319.3 yards off the tee. He should be able to take advantage of the two drivable par-4s and will likely hit the three par-5s in two shots.

The Wake Forest product was impressive at the Presidents Cup a few weeks back but struggled in his first individual event of the season last week at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP (T-53). Now back in the swing of things and playing at a course that likely fits his eye, it makes sense why bettors like Young this week.

Another player generating a ton of action is Jordan Spieth.

Spieth, who shined in The Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow (5-0-0), is drawing the second-most handle (10.8%) and third-most tickets (7.4%).

At +2800 (opened +3300), Spieth will be looking to replicate Tom Kim (Shriners Children’s Open) by winning in his first event after an impressive showing at the biennial team event.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Cameron Young – 14.2%

Jordan Spieth – 10.8%

Justin Thomas – 8.2%

Collin Morikawa – 7%

Shane Lowry – 5.8%

Tickets

Colin Morikawa – 8.5%

Cameron Young– 7.6%

Jordan Spieth – 7.4%

Sam Burns– 5.9%

Justin Thomas – 5.7%

Collin Morikawa is also high in popularity, despite his odds being +3300 after opening at +2800. He has a winless drought of his own, not winning on the PGA TOUR since The 2021 Open Championship.

