U.S. Team near unbackable favorites after Round 1 at Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ring the bell. Stop the fight. That’s what the betting markets suggest after the dynamic U.S. Presidents Cup team scorched their way to a 4-1 lead after the opening round at Quail Hollow.

Having started as a -700 favorite with BetMGM Sportsbook to win the Cup for a 12th time in 14 tries, the U.S. is now an incredible -2500 despite 25 points remaining on offer in the biennial team competition. In other words, to win $100, one must bet $2500.

Davis Love III’s team were ruthless in the opening Foursomes session, leading all five matches for most of the day. Only an improbable late blitz from Cameron Davis and Si Woo Kim – who won the last four holes against world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns – saved a clean sweep.

The favorite now for the tournament exact score is a U.S. rout of 23-7 or better at +650. That option was +1200 before the opening round. The Internationals have now moved from +650 to +1600 to win the Cup while a 15-15 tie has blown out from +1600 to +2800.

“We've got our work cut out for us, but we'll keep going... We'll keep going until they ring the bell,” International Captain Trevor Immelman said.

“We have no other choice. We're going to keep fighting. It's what we do. It's the type of mentality that this team has.”

Had you predicted the U.S. 4-1 round one result before the day began you could’ve collected at odds of -250 in the Day 1 win market or at +350 for the exact score.

While bettors might believe the overall contest is a foregone conclusion, there are still multiple markets available in each round where action remains.

In tournament winner spread betting the U.S. Team minus 6.5 points have come in from -125 to -250. The Internationals have moved from +100 to +190 to cover.

Day 2 sets up with five Four-ball matches. If you fancy the U.S. to win the round it’s -250 with the Internationals, who routinely do better in this format, at +333. A tie is +600. You can also have a shot at the exact round score with odds ranging from +333 for U.S. 3-2 all the way out to +12500 for Internationals 5-0.

Each individual match also has a head-to-head market as follows.

Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas (U.S.) -225 vs. Adam Scott / Cam Davis (Int.) +175

Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns (U.S.) -225 vs. Sungjae Im / Sebastian Munoz (Int.) +175

Cameron Young / Kevin Kisner (U.S.) -200 vs. Mito Pereira / Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Int.) +155

Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele (U.S.) -200 vs. Hideki Matsuyama / Tom Kim (Int.) +155

Max Homa / Billy Horschel (U.S.) -150 vs. Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith (Int.) +120

In the Top Points Scorer Overall market seven of the eight U.S. players who have secured a point have all moved in. Cantlay (from +750 to +500), Schauffele (from +750 to +550), Thomas (from +900 to +600), Spieth (from +1000 to +650), Young (from +1600 to +800) and Homa (from +1200 to +800) are the new frontrunners in the market. Collin Morikawa, despite earning a point, has moved from +1200 to +2000 having been left on the bench for round two.

The lone Internationals with a point each are Im (from +1800 to +2200) and Davis (from +4000 to +2200) and if you fancy them to be the Top Point Scorer for just the International Team they are joint favorites at +500.

