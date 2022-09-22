-
-
BETTING
U.S. Team near unbackable favorites after Round 1 at Presidents Cup
-
-
September 22, 2022
By Ben Everill , PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas wins Foursomes match at Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ring the bell. Stop the fight. That’s what the betting markets suggest after the dynamic U.S. Presidents Cup team scorched their way to a 4-1 lead after the opening round at Quail Hollow.
Having started as a -700 favorite with BetMGM Sportsbook to win the Cup for a 12th time in 14 tries, the U.S. is now an incredible -2500 despite 25 points remaining on offer in the biennial team competition. In other words, to win $100, one must bet $2500.
Davis Love III’s team were ruthless in the opening Foursomes session, leading all five matches for most of the day. Only an improbable late blitz from Cameron Davis and Si Woo Kim – who won the last four holes against world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns – saved a clean sweep.
The favorite now for the tournament exact score is a U.S. rout of 23-7 or better at +650. That option was +1200 before the opening round. The Internationals have now moved from +650 to +1600 to win the Cup while a 15-15 tie has blown out from +1600 to +2800.
“We've got our work cut out for us, but we'll keep going... We'll keep going until they ring the bell,” International Captain Trevor Immelman said.
“We have no other choice. We're going to keep fighting. It's what we do. It's the type of mentality that this team has.”
Had you predicted the U.S. 4-1 round one result before the day began you could’ve collected at odds of -250 in the Day 1 win market or at +350 for the exact score.
While bettors might believe the overall contest is a foregone conclusion, there are still multiple markets available in each round where action remains.
In tournament winner spread betting the U.S. Team minus 6.5 points have come in from -125 to -250. The Internationals have moved from +100 to +190 to cover.
Day 2 sets up with five Four-ball matches. If you fancy the U.S. to win the round it’s -250 with the Internationals, who routinely do better in this format, at +333. A tie is +600. You can also have a shot at the exact round score with odds ranging from +333 for U.S. 3-2 all the way out to +12500 for Internationals 5-0.
Each individual match also has a head-to-head market as follows.
Jordan Spieth / Justin Thomas (U.S.) -225 vs. Adam Scott / Cam Davis (Int.) +175
Scottie Scheffler / Sam Burns (U.S.) -225 vs. Sungjae Im / Sebastian Munoz (Int.) +175
Cameron Young / Kevin Kisner (U.S.) -200 vs. Mito Pereira / Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Int.) +155
Patrick Cantlay / Xander Schauffele (U.S.) -200 vs. Hideki Matsuyama / Tom Kim (Int.) +155
Max Homa / Billy Horschel (U.S.) -150 vs. Corey Conners / Taylor Pendrith (Int.) +120
In the Top Points Scorer Overall market seven of the eight U.S. players who have secured a point have all moved in. Cantlay (from +750 to +500), Schauffele (from +750 to +550), Thomas (from +900 to +600), Spieth (from +1000 to +650), Young (from +1600 to +800) and Homa (from +1200 to +800) are the new frontrunners in the market. Collin Morikawa, despite earning a point, has moved from +1200 to +2000 having been left on the bench for round two.
The lone Internationals with a point each are Im (from +1800 to +2200) and Davis (from +4000 to +2200) and if you fancy them to be the Top Point Scorer for just the International Team they are joint favorites at +500.
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org
Team Opening Odds Current Odds Ticket % Handle % USA -400 -700 41.90% 77% Internationals 400 650 48.90% 21.40% Tie 1400 1600 9.20% 1.60%
After opening at -400, the U.S. Team has skyrocketed to -700 and is receiving 77% of the handle. It’s interesting that slightly more tickets (48.9%) are on the International squad to pull off the upset than on the Americans (41.1%).
Presidents Cup - Handicap
Team Current Odds Ticket % Handle % USA (-6.5) -125 46% 76.50% Internationals (+6.5) 100 54% 23.50%
This type of bet isn’t very common at golf team competitions, but because of the disparity between the two teams it’s being offered this week.
Like the overall winner, more money is on the United States at -6.5 points (76.5% to 23.5%), but more bets have been placed on the International team (54% to 46%).
Presidents Cup - Top Scorer Overall
Golfer Current Odds Ticket % Handle % Scottie Scheffler +700 21.5% 31.9% Justin Thomas +1000 23.4% 22.7% Xander Schauffele +800 14.9% 12.0% Patrick Cantlay +750 9.2% 11.4% Sam Burns +1100 5.6% 2.4% Max Homa +1200 3.8% 2.1% Jordan Spieth +1400 2.9% 1.9% Collin Morikawa +1200 2.7% 1.3% Sungjae Im +1800 2.7% 3.0%
With the United States expected to roll, no International player is in the top seven for ticket share. Sungjae Im is tied for eighth, with 2.7% of the tickets.
Bettors like world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to have a good week; he’s drawing the most tickets (24.5%) and most handle (31.9%).
Presidents Cup - Top USA Scorer
Golfer Current Odds Ticket % Handle % Justin Thomas +700 20.3% 21.6% Scottie Scheffler +500 17% 19% Xander Schauffele +600 12% 10% Max Homa +1000 10.2% 10.7% Jordan Spieth +1200 9.2% 10.8%
Scheffler and Justin Thomas are popular plays for this bet, although five different players have more than 10% of the handle.
Thomas is leading the way in both tickets (20.3%) and handle (21.6%). He won the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in 2017.
Presidents Cup - Top International Scorer
Golfer Current Odds Ticket % Handle % Sungjae Im +500 22.% 23.1% Tom Kim +700 14.9% 14.6% Hideki Matsuyama +550 12.7% 11.5% Adam Scott +650 10.4% 6.6% Cam Davis +1200 10.1% 10.6% Taylor Pendrith +1200 8.2% 11.7% Corey Conners +650 7.5% 11.3%
Like the United States, the handle for this bet is extremely spread out with six players receiving more than 10%.
Im is the most popular, drawing the most tickets (22%) and handle (23.1%).
* Visit BetMGM.com for terms and conditions. 21+ years of age or older to wager. BetMGM is available in AZ, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, KS, LA, MI, MS, NJ, NV, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY only. All promotions are subject to qualification and eligibility requirements. Paid in free bets. Free bets expire in 7 days from issuance. Minimum deposit required. Excludes Michigan Disassociated Persons. Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO, DC, LA, NV, WY, VA), 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help (MI), 1-800-GAMBLER (IN, NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA) or call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369) (NY), call or text the Tennessee REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN) or call 1-888-777-9696 (MS). Sports betting is void where prohibited. Promotional offers not available in Nevada.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org
-
-