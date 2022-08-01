DraftKings preview: Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR’s FedExCup regular season comes to a close at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina with the Wyndham Championship. The course is a par 70, measuring 7,131 yards and the greens are Champion Bermuda.



It’s a huge week as the last stop before the FedExCup Playoffs, which is vital for many golfers in the field. After this week, the top 125 golfers on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List

will play in the FedEx St. Jude Championship next week for the first leg of the playoffs.

Like last week in Detroit, Sedgefield CC is a reasonably straightforward Donald Ross design. Over the previous five years, the average winning score has been 20-under par. Last year’s six-golfer playoff was eventually won by Kevin Kisner ($8,700), moving him up from 40th in the FEC standings to 29th.

If history is the guide we should see a ton of birdies again this week, and the golfers we choose should be proficient in putting on Bermuda and three-putt avoidance over longer timeframes or at least trending well leading into the tournament. A solid putting week and precise iron play, especially with wedges, are paramount to success, particularly on the eight par fours measuring between 400 and 450 yards. The fairways are tree-lined, and accuracy off-the-tee is more critical than distance. The green complexes are challenging with undulations and runoff areas into tight lies around the greens. Five water hazards come into play on six holes.

You’ll hear a lot about who’s on the “bubble” needing a solid week, and while that is the case, it shouldn’t be weighted too much in your daily fantasy golf lineups. Instead, look at building a roster with golfers who are top putters on Bermuda and in form on the greens leading into this week, and those who are solid in approach and have excellent course history. In 2020, Jim Herman ($6,300) was $6,100, and 2019 winner J.T. Poston ($8,200) was $7,300, but both were top 40 in putting on Bermuda in the previous 12 rounds leading into their wins. Kisner finished T3 the year before his victory, and Webb Simpson ($10,700) ranks first in Strokes Gained: Total here since 2017, gaining almost 30 more strokes than the second-best golfer in the field in this category (Billy Horschel, +30.87). The course sets up well for those with experience here and on other short courses like Waialae Country Club and Harbour Town Golf Links.

Sungjae Im ($10,500)

Similar to what we saw last week with Patrick Cantlay finishing runner-up and Tony Finau winning, exposing yourself to one of the top golfers is a must at this stage. Sungjae Im ranks top 15 in Strokes Gained: Total over the previous 24 rounds and has finishes of 24th (2021), ninth (2020) and sixth (2019) at this event. Im is also in the top 15 in driving accuracy over the same timeframe and can get a hot putter on Bermuda greens. A runner-up finish in his last start at the 3M Open should have him feeling confident. Shane Lowry ($10,600) should also make the short list of top-priced golfers to roster this week. He’s made the cut in three out of his four starts at Sedgefield and ranks third in approach over the previous 36 rounds. He’s also top 25 in Strokes Gained: Putting on Bermuda greens over the same timeframe and has a pair of top three finishes at the comparable RBC Heritage at Harbour Town. Lowry doesn’t have to worry about making the post season, as he’s sitting inside the top 30. Still, a solid performance here could result in the Irishman setting himself up to go deeper into the Playoffs.

Brian Harman ($8,300)

Finishes of 10th at the Travelers Championship and fifth at the Valspar Championship this season to go with a sixth (2019), a 27th (2020) and a top three finish (2013) at this tournament are solid indications Harman should be on your radar this week. He ranks inside the top 25 in par four efficiency on holes from 400 to 450 yards over the previous 12 rounds and inside the top 20 in Strokes Gained: Putting on Bermuda across the past 24 rounds. The lefty has a total of five top-10 finishes this season, two of which were inside the top five.

