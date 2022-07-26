Cameron Young the popular betting play at Rocket Mortgage Classic

PGA TOUR rookie Cameron Young has certainly gained the faith of the golf betting world after his runner up finish at The Open Championship where he blitzed home with a final-round 65 but ultimately fell one short of playing partner and winner Cameron Smith.

Making his first start since dropping in that memorable eagle on the 72nd hole at St. Andrews Young is a massive favorite among bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Golf Club.

Boasting golf odds of +1800, Young is pulling in the highest ticket (13.7%) and handle (21.6%) and it makes plenty of sense.

Detroit Golf Club will yield plenty of birdies; in the tournament's three-year history, the winning score has been 18-under or better, including Nate Lashley’s 25-under in 2019. The course doesn’t have many water hazards and the fairways are wide. It will likely come down to who makes the most birdies, which makes it no surprise why Young is the most popular pick.

Young’s 24.91% birdie-or-better percentage this year ranks eighth on the PGA TOUR and is second in the field this week. Only FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay (25.53) ranks better. Young is also ninth in birdie average per round (4.35), also second in the field to Cantlay (4.48).

Although the rookie has yet to win this year, he’s 11th on the TOUR money list, 13th in FedExCup standings, and he has four top five finishes in his last seven events.

Will Zalatoris (+1600), who is also searching for his first career win, is another popular player this week. He has been very successful of late with six top six finishes in his last 10 events.

Zalatoris is pulling in the second-most tickets (11.9%) and second-most handle (18.8%).

Like Young, he makes a ton of birdies, which will come in handy this week. He ranks 17th on TOUR, averaging 4.13 birdies per round.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Cameron Young – 21.6% Will Zalatoris – 18.8% Max Homa – 13.1% Patrick Cantlay – 7.4% Kevin Kisner – 4.8%

Tickets

Cameron Young – 13.7% Will Zalatoris – 11.9% Max Homa – 9.3% Patrick Cantlay – 5.7% Tony Finau – 4.4%

Cantlay has the best golf odds to win this week, drifting to +1000 after opening at +900, and is drawing 5.7% of the tickets and 7.4% of the handle. The reigning FedExCup champion doesn’t have an individual win this season but joined Xander Schauffele to claim the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Max Homa (+2500) has played in this event twice before, finishing T-25 a year ago and T-42 in 2019.

Defending champion Cam Davis (+3300) is drawing 3% of tickets and 1.8% of the handle.