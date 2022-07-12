Rory McIlroy hasn’t won a major since 2014, but you wouldn’t know it based on the The Open Champonship golf odds and the betting action at the BetMGM online sportsbook .

As of Tuesday, McIlory (+1000) is the betting favorite to win at St. Andrews this week and is drawing the most tickets (8.2%) and handle (11.8%).

In McIlroy’s last two The Open Championships, he’s a T-46 and a missed cut, but before that, he had a stretch of four straight appearances (2014-18) with top-5 finishes, including a win in 2014. Due to injury, he didn’t play in the 2015 event the last time it was at St. Andrews.

Bettors are relying on that, as well as recent form.

Starting with the Masters, the No. 2-ranked player in the world has five top-10s in eight events, including winning the RBC Canadian Open. He’s also finished in the top 8 in all three majors (second at the Masters, eighth at the PGA Championship, T-5 at the U.S. Open).

McIlroy’s Strokes Gained numbers have been among the best on the PGA TOUR since May 1. He’s second overall, second in ball-striking, fourth off-the-tee, fifth in approach and ninth in putting.

Another player generating a ton of interest is Tiger Woods.

The 46-year-old (at +6600, up from opening at +4000) is pulling in the second-most tickets (5.7%) and third-most handle (6.7%). This will be Woods’ third tournament of the season, but he has a lot of good vibes at St. Andrews, winning in 2000 and 2005.

“Tiger Woods is already a significant liability for BetMGM at The Open Championship. Judging from his last few tournaments, playing four days in a row seems to put incredible stress on Tiger’s body, so we're comfortable with the huge liability,” Jason Scott, BetMGM’s VP of Trading, said.

Woods is BetMGM’s biggest liability.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle



1. Rory McIlroy – 11.8%

2. Jordan Spieth – 8.3%

3. Tiger Woods – 6.7%

4. Scottie Scheffler – 6.6%

5. Justin Thomas – 6.4%



Tickets

1. Rory McIlroy – 8.2%

2. Tiger Woods – 5.7%

3. Jordan Spieth – 5.7%

4. Will Zalatoris – 5.4%

5. Scottie Scheffler – 5.3%



Spieth (+1800) is another popular play with the second-most handle (8.3%) and third-most tickets (5.7%).

Even when things aren’t going great for the three-time major champion, he always finds success across the pond. Spieth is a perfect 8-for-8 in cuts made at the event, including four top-5 finishes. He finished second to Collin Morikawa a year ago.

Speaking of the defending champion, Morikawa has golf odds to win of +2800 and accounts for 2.8% of the tickets and 2.2% of the handle.

Unless the weather gets out of hand, there will be good scoring. The last four winners of The Open Championship at St. Andrews have finished at least 14-under par, including Zach Johnson at 15-under in 2015.