DraftKings preview: The Open Championship

The 150th Open Championship and final major of the season are here, and what better venue than the Old Course at St. Andrews to host. The course, located in Fife, Scotland, will play as a par 72, measuring anywhere between 7,313 and 7,536 yards and will be putt on 50% fescue, 25% Brown Top Bentgrass, 10% poa annua and 10% other. The defending champion is Collin Morikawa ($10,300).



Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

STRATEGY

The last time St. Andrews hosted The Open Championship was in 2015, where Zach Johnson ($6,500) beat Louis Oosthuizen ($8,800) and Marc Leishman ($7,700) in a playoff. Since 2000, we’ve seen high winning scores at the Old Course, with Tiger Woods ($7,500) winning at 19 under and 15 under in 2000 and 2005, Oosthuizen beating out Lee Westwood ($7,400) at 16 under in 2010 and Johnson at 15 under.

With wild undulations and unpredictable bounces, scrambling is essential this week, along with putting inside of 10 feet. Also, with 14 par 4s, golfers need to be proficient in par 4 efficiency. Much like Augusta National, course experience here can help, but recent success/current form at majors could prove more vital to potential success, with eight of the previous 10 winners posting a top-20 in one of their last two majors.

Roster construction is always tricky in majors. Last season, three golfers were priced in the $9,000 range and three in the $7,000 range. In 2019, four golfers were in the $ 7,000 range. In 2018, 50% of the golfers in the winning lineup were priced in between $7,400 and $7,200. 2017 saw four golfers below $7,200; in 2016, two golfers were priced at $6,500 or cheaper.

GOLFERS TO CONSIDER

Scottie Scheffler ($11,000)

Could the world and FedExCup No. 1 go slightly under the radar in daily fantasy lineups this week? There are many ways you can start your lineups at the top, but Scheffler is my preferred option, especially if he’s going to be under-rostered. Scheffler missed the cut last week but still has two runner-up finishes in his previous five events. A top-10 finish last season and multiple rounds of links golf under his belt over the previous two weeks are enough to back him in what would be a historic season for the rising star. Jon Rahm ($10,800) struggled Friday to Sunday last week, leading to a projected roster percentage that’s less than what it should be this week. A third-place finish at last year’s Open Championship, a top-12 finish at the U.S. Open (2022) and a win earlier this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta should be enough for you to consider the Spaniard at a lower price than what he’s usually at in majors.

Seamus Power ($7,400)

Since 2016, 37% of golfers in the fantasy golf millionaire lineups have been in the $7,000 range, the most of any pricing tier. One we should be targeting this week for our daily fantasy golf sleeper is the Irishman, who sat T5 halfway through the Horizon Irish Open a couple of weeks back. In his second appearance, Power finished 12th at the U.S. Open, and in his first appearances at the PGA Championship and the Masters, he finished ninth and 27th, respectively. Over the previous 12 rounds, Power ranks 25th in scrambling, 23rd in bogey avoidance and 17th in tee to green. This week is Power’s first time playing The Open Championship, so his lack of experience might keep his projected roster percentage relatively low. Max Homa ($7,900) and Marc Leishman ($7,700) are also some favorites in this range to outperform their expectations.

Keith Mitchell ($6,900)

From a statistical standpoint, Mitchell rates out well, ranking ninth in par 4 efficiency, 23rd in tee to green and first in scrambling over the previous 12 rounds. A 34th-place finish at the PGA Championship earlier this season is his best major tournament finish. This week will also be his first Open Championship, so he could go overlooked and be another daily fantasy golf sleeper few are considering. Since 2016, five golfers were priced in the $6,000 range in the winning fantasy golf millionaire lineups. Don’t be surprised if Padraig Harrington ($6,700) also plays well. Harrington is playing well with multiple top-30s on the DP World Tour, including a T30 at the Horizon Irish Open (2022) and a recent win at the U.S. Senior Open (2022) in late June. He’s also won The Open Championship twice, in back-to-back years (2007, 2008).

Set your DraftKings fantasy golf lineups here: $3M Fantasy Golf Millionaire [$1M to 1st + ToC Semifinal Entry] (PGA)

Put your knowledge to the test. Sign up for DraftKings and experience the game inside the game.

All views expressed are my own. I am an employee of DraftKings and am ineligible to play in public DFS or DKSB contests. The contents contained in this article do not constitute a representation that any particular strategy will guarantee success. All customers should use their own skill and judgment in building lineups.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.