Live Round 3 props for final group at John Deere Classic

J.T. Poston has scorched the turf through two rounds at the John Deere Classic to lead by four shots at the halfway point but will he find a way to keep the roll going at TPC Deere Run in Saturday’s third round?

If you want some action before the 72-hole outcome is secured, BetMGM Sportsbook once again is providing an interesting viewing companion market for Poston, and leading challenger Denny McCarthy, who will play together in the final group at 1:40p.m. eastern.

Poston has opened with rounds of 62-65 to move to 15 under at the halfway stage, four ahead of McCarthy (66-65) at 11 under. Emiliano Grillo, Matthais Schwab, exciting recent college standout Christopher Gotterup and Monday qualifier Chris Naegel share third at 10 under.

Let’s break down the numbers on the props to see if value can be found amongst the specials offered .

TO MAKE 6 OR MORE BIRDIES/EAGLES: J.T. Poston Odds -115; Denny McCarthy Odds -125

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $8.70 ($18.70 returned) on Poston or $8 on McCarthy should they make six or more birdies/eagles.

In the first round 16 of 156 players had six or more birdies/eagles. In round two 46 of 154 players (two players WD prior to Rd2) hit the mark with easier conditions.

Poston now has 14 rounds at TPC Deere Run with just two of those yielding six or more birdies/eagles. The good news is – those both came this week in rounds one and two.

McCarthy has 10 rounds on TPC Deere Run under his belt now with half of them, including both early rounds this week, yielding six or more birdies/eagles.

TO SHOOT 66 OR LOWER: J.T. Poston Odds +140; Denny McCarthy Odds +130

* Note: TPC Deere Run is a par-71.

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $14 ($24 returned) on Poston or $13 on McCarthy should they shoot 66 or lower.

In the first round eight players shot 66 or better in trickier conditions. As conditions eased 29 players shot 66 or lower in round two.

Two of Poston’s 14 rounds at TPC Deere Run have been 66 or better. Once again, they were both this week.

McCarthy has shot 66 or better at TPC Deere Run in five of his 10 career rounds at the course, two of those coming in the opening rounds this week.

TO BIRDIE THE FIRST HOLE: J.T. Poston Odds +185; Denny McCarthy Odds +185

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $18.50 ($28.50 returned) on Poston or McCarthy should they birdie the first hole.

The first is a 417-yard par 4 dogleg left with a tee shot over a valley to a generous fairway surrounded by bunkers. The green is blind from most of the landing area and guarded by huge bunkers.

In the first round 22 of 156 players birdied the first hole, 10 of those played it as their opening hole of the round. In the second round that jumped to 56 players thanks to easier conditions and a friendly hole location, 23 of them opened their round on the first. It currently ranks as the fifth easiest hole for the week averaging 3.864.

Poston has made birdie on the first hole of TPC Deere Run four times in 14 attempts.

McCarthy has made birdie on the first hole of TPC Deere Run four times in 10 attempts.

TO BE BOGEY FREE: J.T. Poston Odds +600; Denny McCarthy Odds +550

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $60 ($70 returned) on Poston or $55 on McCarthy should they be bogey free.

In the first round five players were bogey free. In round two nine players achieved this feat. No one is bogey free through the two rounds.

Poston has two bogey free rounds at TPC Deere Run including his first round 62 this week.

McCarthy has one bogey free round at TPC Deere Run from 10 attempts, his 6-under 65 in Friday’s second round.

TO MAKE AN EAGLE: J.T. Poston Odds +900; Denny McCarthy Odds +850

At the above odds, if you outlaid $10 you would win $90 ($100 returned) on Poston or $85 on McCarthy should they make an eagle.

In the first round there were 12 eagles, each coming on the par 5s. There were five at the 561-yard par-5 second, five at the 569-yard par-5 17th and two at the 596-yard par-5 10th. In round two a total of 10 eagles were posted. Four on the second hole, one each on 10 and 17 while three came on the par-4 14th with the tee moved up to 355-yards. Patrick Rodgers also made an eagle via a hole-in-one on the par-3 third.

Poston has two TPC Deere Run eagles in his career, the last coming on the par-5 second in Thursday’s opening round. He ranked 123rd on the PGA TOUR leading into the week in eagles per hole.

McCarthy is yet to make an eagle at TPC Deere Run in 10 rounds. He ranked 158th on the PGA TOUR leading into the week in eagles per hole.