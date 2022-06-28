Bettors expect Sahith Theegala bounce back at John Deere Classic

A final hole meltdown at last week’s Travelers Championship has not deterred bettors at the BetMGM online sportsbook when it comes to young PGA TOUR star Sahith Theegala ahead of the John Deere Classic .

Theegala is generating the most tickets (10.9%) and handle (15.4%) as of Tuesday when it comes to golf betting for this week’s TOUR stop at Silvis, Illinois.

Looking for his first TOUR win Theegala had a one-shot lead heading into his final hole at TPC River Highlands but made a double-bogey to finish in a tie for second place, allowing Xander Schauffele to secure a sixth TOUR win, and second of the season after joining Patrick Cantlay in winning the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Theegala also came close to victory at the WM Phoenix Open back in February only for a late bogey to leave him in third place leaving the bettors to have faith in his credentials.

With TPC Deere Run setting up very similar to TPC River Highlands, Theegala’s four rounds of 67 or better have increased the confidence around him to rebound from the disappointment.

Both courses have tight tree lines and place a premium on ball-striking while yielding a lot of birdies. A number of players have had success on each course, including Jordan Spieth, who has victories at both.

Theegala ranks 71st in birdie average per round (3.77) this season, but with the majority of those players ranked above him not in the field, it’s better than it sounds.

Webb Simpson is also a top play, pulling in the second-most tickets (5.4%) and handle (9.3%). In addition, he’s the highest-ranked player in the field (No. 58) and seems close to 100% after missing several events earlier in the year due to a neck injury.

The 36-year-old has three top-30 finishes in his last four events, including a solid T-13 last week at the Travelers Championship . His 69.64 scoring average this year ranks 41st on TOUR.

When it comes to golf odds to win, Theegala is +2500 after opening at +3300, while Simpson is the favorite at +1400.