BROOKLINE, Mass. – World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and last start PGA TOUR winner Rory McIlroy are pacing the betting action ahead of a highly anticipated U.S. Open at The Country Club .

The U.S. Open is routinely one of the toughest tests on the calendar for the players and the same applies in the U.S. Open golf betting realm.

Narrow fairways, thick rough, and difficult hole locations will challenge the golfers at Brookline and with a deep field and limited course history from which to pull data – the course hasn’t hosted the U.S. Open since 1988 – selecting golfers this week can be difficult for bettors.

So perhaps it’s no surprise the bettors are going with in-form players entering the week.

With four wins this year, including a Masters title, Scheffler is the hottest player in the world this year. And fresh off his victory at the RBC Canadian Open, McIlory is the hottest player right now.

These two golfers are the most backed at the BetMGM online sportsbook .

As of Monday night, Scheffler (+1400) had the most tickets (6.2%) and handle (8.7%) for the years third major. Meanwhile, McIlroy (+1100) was right behind, with 5.4% of the tickets. The Northern Irishman sat third in handle (7%). Justin Thomas (+1200) was barely ahead of McIlroy in handle percentage (7.1%).

Thomas also falls into the hot form category following his win at the PGA Championship last month and a third-place finish at last week’s RBC Canadian Open.

McIlroy has three straight top-10 finishes and six overall, including a win in 2011, at the U.S. Open while Scheffler finished seventh last year at Torrey Pines, his best result from four previous starts. Thomas has just two top-10 finishes (2017, 2020) in his national championship.

Defending champion Jon Rahm (+1400) is drawing only 2.9% of the tickets and 4.3% of the handle.