Scottie Scheffler drawing most betting action for PGA Championship

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has four wins in his last seven individual PGA TOUR starts, including the most recent major championship at the Masters, and the golf betting public believe his incredible run is set to continue at the PGA Championshi p this week.

Scheffler, who has +1200 odds to win the PGA Championship at Southern Hills, is pulling in the most tickets (9.6%) and most handle (16.9%) at the BetMGM online sportsbook as of Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was winless on TOUR as the calendar turned to 2022 but victories at the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the World Golf Championships – Dell Technologies Match Play and of course the Masters have his peers calling his recent feats “Tiger-esque”.

And while Tiger Woods was the winner the last time the PGA Championship was held at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 2007 the bettors have good reason to show faith in Scheffler this time around.

The Texan recently shot 64 in a practice round and is on record saying this is one of his favorite courses having played it during his time in college at the University of Texas. His game seems like an ideal fit as Southern Hills shows some forgiveness from the tee but puts a premium on performing around the green.

Scheffler is third on the PGA TOUR this year in greens in regulation percentage and is in the top 25 in both Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green and Strokes Gained: Putting.

Scheffler also has the highest ticket percentage (6.2%) when it comes to being the first-round leader.

His fellow Texan Jordan Spieth is another betting favorite this week as he chases the final leg of a career grand slam.

Fresh off a second place at the AT&T Byron Nelson last week and a win at the RBC Heritage in the start prior, the 28-year-old enters with plenty of confidence. Spieth is pulling in the second-most tickets (7.4%) and handle (9.2%).

After playing a practice round at Southern Hills with Justin Thomas last week, Spieth remarked it could be a higher-scoring PGA Championship, which likely would benefit him. He has performed well in the past when conditions are tough, and par is a good score.

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Scottie Scheffler – 16.9%

Jordan Spieth – 9.2%

Patrick Cantlay – 6.2%

Jon Rahm – 6.2%

Hideki Matsuyama – 5.9%

Tickets

Scottie Scheffler – 9.6%

Jordan Spieth – 7.4%

Tiger Woods – 5%

Hideki Matsuyama– 4.6%

Collin Morikawa – 4.4%

Jon Rahm is tied with Scheffler for the best odds to win going into the week, but the Spanish star holds only 3.4% of the tickets despite winning the Mexico Open in his last start.

Woods will be playing his second tournament since his car crash in February of 2021. At +6600, he has the third-most tickets (5%) but only 4.6% of the handle.

Scheffler is also the biggest mover in the market. He opened at +5000 before his giant run firmed him into +1200… a huge jump. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa opened at +2200 and is now +2000, and Spieth opened at +1600 but is now +2000.