Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler feel betting love ahead of Masters

Tiger Woods believes he will be fine to play at The Masters and even more importantly he feels he can win, so it’s no surprise to see the golf betting public are clamoring to support the 82-time PGA TOUR winning legend.

When it comes time to picking a winner for the Masters , two key factors the golf betting world fixates on are course history at Augusta National and recent form. This is why it’s no surprise the two players generating the most action at the BetMGM online sportsbook check off both those boxes.

No player in the field has a better history at Augusta than Woods. The 46-year-old has won the event five times, one shy of the record set by Jack Nicklaus. In 23 career starts, he has 14 top-10 finishes and has missed just one cut, which was an amateur in 1996.

Joining Woods getting significant love from the bettors is new World No.1 Scottie Scheffler – no player in the field is playing better than the Texan right now.

Scheffler, 25, has won three of his last five starts – the WM Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC Dell Technologies Match Play. His first three TOUR wins have sent him to the top of the form tree.

As of Tuesday, Woods has the highest ticket percentage (9.5%) and handle (11%); Scheffer has the second-highest ticket percentage (6.1%) and handle (10%).

Woods has Masters odds of +5000 after opening at +3300. Meanwhile, Scheffler has +1600 golf odds after opening at +4000.

"Once Tiger Woods began practicing at Augusta, bettors flocked to BetMGM to place wagers on the golf legend. Tiger moved from +6600 to +5000 to win The Masters last week in anticipation of his return to the course,” Matt Cosgriff, Director of Trading at BetMGM, said.

“Woods is currently BetMGM’s biggest liability to win the tournament.”

Current Handle & Tickets

Handle

Tiger Woods – 11%

Scottie Scheffler – 10%

Justin Thomas – 7%

Brooks Koepka – 6.7%

Cameron Smith – 5.4%

Tickets

Tiger Woods – 9.5%

Scottie Scheffler – 6.1%

Justin Thomas – 5.7%

Brooks Koepka– 4.9%

Cameron Smith – 4.8%

Former major winners Thomas (+1200) and Koepka (+2000) are also popular as they chase their first Green Jacket. And it’s no surprise Smith (+1400) is a trendy play as he is coming off a win at the PLAYERS Championship and has enjoyed some past success at Augusta National. The young Australian has made the cut in all five of his appearances and has three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish in 2020.

Meanwhile, defending champion Hideki Matsuyama has +4000 odds and is pulling in just 1.2% of the tickets as he continues to monitor a neck injury.