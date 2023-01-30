PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Aberg, Thorbjornsen Contend in Dubai
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Kevin Yu goes flag hunting to yield birdie at Butterfield Bermuda
DP World Tour
Ludvig Aberg and Michael Thorbjornsen, the top two players in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, both held the lead during last week’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Aberg, the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Velocity Global Ranking, opened with a 7-under 65 and shared the first-round lead, and he went on to finish T70. Thorbjornsen, a junior at Stanford, carded a second-round 64 and was a co-leader at the halfway mark, and he went on to finish T20.
After preparing for the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in Sweden, Aberg will return to Texas Tech for his final semester of college golf. Both Texas Tech and Stanford will open their spring schedules in Hawaii at the Amer Ari, February 8-10.
Korn Ferry Tour
Logan McAllister closed with a 4-under 68 and tied for 10th at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, his first career top-10 on Korn Ferry Tour. The Oklahoma alumnus was No. 3 in last year’s final Velocity Global Ranking and he finished T39 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School to earn guaranteed starts to begin the 2023 season. Joe Highsmith (T12) and Mac Meissner (T52) both made the cut for the second straight week, while Noah Goodwin earned his first points of the season with a T34 finish.
Fourteen PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field at this week’s Panama Championship: Jacob Bridgeman, Jonathan Brightwell, Parker Coody, Pierceson Coody, Quade Cummins, Michael Feagles, Goodwin, Chris Gotterup, Cole Hammer, Highsmith, McAllister, Meissner, Cameron Sisk and Jackson Suber.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|18
|Joe Highsmith*
|81
|2
|T12, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|21
|Logan McAllister*
|73
|2
|T10, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|31
|Mac Meissner
|58
|2
|T14, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|T58
|Quade Cummins
|23
|2
|T31, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|T62
|Noah Goodwin*
|19
|2
|T34, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|T99
|Chris Gotterup*
|4
|2
|T66, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|-
|Parker Coody*
|0
|1
|-
|-
|Pierceson Coody*
|0
|2
|-
|-
|Jacob Bridgeman*
|0
|1
|-
PGA TOUR
Three alumni made the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, with Kevin Yu leading the way at T44. Following his runner-up at The American Express, Davis Thompson finished T69, and Trevor Werbylo made his second straight cut and was T53.
At this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RJ Manke, John Pak and Garett Reband will play on a sponsor exemption, and they will join Yu, Werbylo and Austin Eckroat in the field.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|20
|Davis Thompson
|459
|8
|2nd, The American Express
|50
|Kevin Yu
|257
|9
|T3, Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|124
|Austin Eckroat
|84
|9
|T12, Sony Open in Hawaii
|179
|Trevor Werbylo
|25
|9
|T41, The American Express
*Class of 2022