PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Aberg, Thorbjornsen Contend in Dubai

Logan McAllister closed with a 4-under 68 and tied for 10th at The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, his first career top-10 on Korn Ferry Tour. The Oklahoma alumnus was No. 3 in last year’s final Velocity Global Ranking and he finished T39 at Korn Ferry Tour Q-School to earn guaranteed starts to begin the 2023 season. Joe Highsmith (T12) and Mac Meissner (T52) both made the cut for the second straight week, while Noah Goodwin earned his first points of the season with a T34 finish.