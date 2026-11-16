SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions was the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall. Players have been jockeying for position in the FedExCup standings all season, and at week's end Nos. 51-60 will make up the Aon Next 10 for the first two Signature Events of 2027: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. … There was a lot of movement after the Austin Championship in this results marker. While the first four in the standings remained the same, Blades Brown gave himself a bit of a cushion moving from No. 59 to No. 55 after finishing T4 in Texas… Jordan Smith finished T7 in Austin and moved from No. 62 to No. 56… Michael Kim and Steven Fisk both dropped two spots while Pierceson Coody and Max Homa moved up one. Homa went from No. 61 to the No. 60 and final spot after finishing T14 in Austin – his second top-15 finishes in his last three starts… Doug Ghim and Harry Hall were bumped outside the Nos. 51-60 qualifying spot…. Ben Kohles, after his solo second in Austin, made a hearty leap from No. 80 to No. 61 and is less than one point behind Homa.