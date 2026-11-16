The First Look: Players make last push for 2027 PGA Tour cards, Signature Event starts at The RSM Classic
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Highlights | Round 4 | The RSM Classic
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The RSM Classic will once again mark the end of the PGA Tour season and, of course, there is plenty on the line.
Whether you’re fighting to keep your card with a spot in the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings or eager to punch your ticket to the first two Signature Events of 2027 (Nos. 51-60), it’s a great week to have a great week.
With the 2026 campaign coming to a close, here’s everything you need to know.
It all comes down to this.
FIELD NOTES: Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka will make his debut at The RSM Classic this week. Koepka has not teed it up on the PGA Tour since the Wyndham Championship in August but did play three events on the DP World Tour this fall, highlighted by a T6 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. … There is plenty of young talent set to tee it up at the 2026 season finale, including Sea Island resident Blades Brown – the winner of the World Wide Technologies Championship earlier this month – along with Ben James (who fell to Brown in a playoff and has recorded five top-10 finishes since finishing college in June), Luke Clanton (who finished runner-up at Sea Island in 2024 while he was still an amateur) and Jackson Koivun (who won the 3M Open in just his third start of the year). … Including Brown, there are 12 PGA Tour players who call Sea Island home including Harris English, J.T. Poston, Keith Mitchell, Steven Fisk, Will Gordon, Patton Kizzire, Andrew Novak, Paul Peterson, Davis Thompson and Michael Thompson. … Sami Valimaki returns to defend his title from 2025 and is looking to become the first ever back-to-back winner of The RSM. Robert Streb is the only two-time champ at Sea Island since the event debuted in 2010, but his victories came six years’ apart (2014, 2020). … Two-time winners this fall, Austin Smotherman (Bank of Utah Championship, Butterfield Bermuda Championship)and Michael Brennan (Wyndham Championship, Baycurrent Classic) are back in action looking to finish their year with a bang. … Chad Ramey is back in action after notching his first victory in four years Monday in Austin. Ramey’s win at the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions was his first top-10 result of the year. … While Ramey’s victory pushed him well clear of the top-100 mark in the FedExCup Fall standings, it is crunch time for plenty of notables around that important bubble mark. Presidents Cup veteran Christiaan Bezuidenhout sits at No. 100 and multi-time Tour winner Billy Horschel is at No. 101. Kevin Yu, who finished T10 in Austin, jumped from No. 99 to No. 92 to give himself a little bit of wiggle room. And Trace Crowe, who finished solo third, jumped all the way from No. 117 to No. 87 – the latest example of how one very good week can pay big dividends at this time of the year. The whole of the FedExCup Fall standings can be found here.
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Calen Sanderson will make his second start on the PGA Tour this season after finding the weekend at the RBC Canadian Open in June. Sanderson was a senior at the University of Notre Dame in 2025-26 and recorded one victory. He played on PGA Tour Americas through the summertime where he notched one top 10. … Greyson Sigg, who lives in St. Simons Island, returns to action for just the third time this season. Sigg finished T11 in Bermuda but hadn’t teed it up since April prior to that start. ... Muzzy Donohue will tee it up for the third time this season on Tour after making his PGA Tour debut at the 3M Open, where he found the weekend. He missed the cut at the World Wide Technology Championship this fall. Donohue graduated from Boston College in 2023. … Michael Johnson is set to play on the PGA Tour for the first time since the U.S. Open in 2021. Johnson had a tidy campaign on the Korn Ferry Tour this summer – and earned a PGA Tour card in the process – with six top-10 finishes.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: The Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions was the penultimate event of the FedExCup Fall. Players have been jockeying for position in the FedExCup standings all season, and at week's end Nos. 51-60 will make up the Aon Next 10 for the first two Signature Events of 2027: the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. … There was a lot of movement after the Austin Championship in this results marker. While the first four in the standings remained the same, Blades Brown gave himself a bit of a cushion moving from No. 59 to No. 55 after finishing T4 in Texas… Jordan Smith finished T7 in Austin and moved from No. 62 to No. 56… Michael Kim and Steven Fisk both dropped two spots while Pierceson Coody and Max Homa moved up one. Homa went from No. 61 to the No. 60 and final spot after finishing T14 in Austin – his second top-15 finishes in his last three starts… Doug Ghim and Harry Hall were bumped outside the Nos. 51-60 qualifying spot…. Ben Kohles, after his solo second in Austin, made a hearty leap from No. 80 to No. 61 and is less than one point behind Homa.
FEDEXCUP: Winner receives 500 FedExCup points.
COURSE: Players will take on two courses this week: Sea Island Resort (Seaside Course), a par 70 measuring 7,157 yards and Sea Island Resort (Plantation Course), a par 72 stretching out to 7,060 yards. Golfers will once again tee it up on the Plantation and the Seaside courses across the first two days before the Seaside course takes on hosting duties through the weekend. … There will be an overhauled Seaside course for 2026 with Davis Love III and lead architect Scot Sherman overseeing the modifications. The new Seaside course opened in October with restoration of original green sizes, an additional 152 yards of tournament play and full turf replacement. … The Plantation Course was re-done by Love and his brother Mark in 2019.
72-HOLE RECORD: 253, Ludvig Åberg (2023)
18-HOLE RECORD: 60, Tommy Gainey (Round 4, 2012), Sebastián Muñoz (Round 1, 2021), Tyler McCumber (Round 4, 2021), Mackenzie Hughes (Round 3, 2023), Doug Ghim (Round 1, 2025)
LAST TIME: Valimaki captured his first Tour title after closing with a 4-under 66 at The RSM to win by one in the final event of the 2025 campaign. Valimaki, twice a winner on the DP World Tour, was runner-up in Mexico two weeks prior to his breakthrough title. … He managed to hold off a pair of hard-charging Sunday contenders. Max McGreevy fired a 7-under 63 to finish solo second, while Ricky Castillo shot 62 – which included a front-nine 28 – to finish a shot further back and in third alone. … It wasn’t enough for Castillo to move inside the top 100 in the FedExCup Fall standings, however, as he ended up No. 102. Karl Vilips started and ended the week right on the bubble at No. 100.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 12-3 p.m., Golf Channel
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m., Golf Channel
PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN App:
- Thursday-Friday: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Thursday-Friday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.