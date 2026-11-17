Henrik Norlander (+450) ... If the Swede doesn’t automatically pop into your head as a value play when The RSM rolls around, welcome to the club for which there’s no such thing as a late entry. Actually, that kind of applies to him, though, given that he tied for third for one of the last two spots in the last open qualifier of the season on Monday. In 10 appearances at Sea Island, he logged two top fives and another pair of top 25s among seven paydays. That set includes each of the last two years and a playoff loss in 2016. His earnings at Sea Island are nearly double that of what he’s hauled anywhere else across his nine seasons on Tour. The rub that contributes to tasty odds in this market is that this is just his 12th start anywhere all year, and his only two top 40s were on the Korn Ferry Tour, and both barely at that. However, when he arrived at Sea Island last year, he was amid a 0-for-5 skid and without a top 40 in 14 consecutive starts. It’s why horses for courses is a real phenomenon.