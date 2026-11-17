Sleeper Picks: Which longshots present best betting options at FedExCup Fall finale?
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Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
Players in Article
Players in This Article
NOTE: Sleeper Picks did not appear in Rob Bolton's Power Rankings, but each presents value for the bet specified.
Top 20
Greyson Sigg (+485) ... After missing about six months due to surgery and recovering from a torn ligament in his right wrist, his return to Tour-sanctioned competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was objectively absurd. The day before the tournament commenced, he set the course record at Mid Ocean Club on the other side of the archipelago. He had never seen the place before that and spun a 62. Two days later and en route to a 7-under 64 in his second round of the tournament proper, he hit all 18 greens in regulation, a feat never previously achieved during the PGA Tour stop at Port Royal Golf Course. He paced the field in greens hit en route to a T11 in the weather-shortened event. It was his fourth top-25 finish in five trips. He acknowledged the value of having no expectations after a long layoff, and it showed. Now likely equipped with a medical extension in 2027, a similar mindset can be applied at The RSM Classic, which extended the local resident a sponsor exemption for his eighth appearance at Sea Island Golf Club. With three top 25s in the last four editions, these odds are even more inviting.
Top 30
Paul Peterson (+280) ... The lefty likely isn’t the first, second, third or seventh guy that comes to mind when considering the possibilities among the local residents, but he should, so now he will. The seasoned traveler abroad debuted on a sponsor exemption with a T25 in 2024. After scuffling for a few months as a PGA Tour rookie last year, he missed the cut in his return. This time he arrives having cashed in eight of his last 10 combined starts on the PGA Tour and Korn Ferry Tour. The highlight was a T18 at the World Wide Technology Championship two weeks ago, where he led the field in proximity to the hole, just as he does on the season overall. His tee-to-green precision is lethal on a pair of tracks – Sea Island Golf Club's Plantation and Seaside Courses – where giving up distance off the tee isn’t as much of a headwind as it can be elsewhere. He’s also ninth in scrambling and 16th in bogey avoidance. Put it all together and home cooking is exactly what’s preferred as he battles the pressure of sitting 154th in the FedExCup Fall standings.
Top 40
Henrik Norlander (+450) ... If the Swede doesn’t automatically pop into your head as a value play when The RSM rolls around, welcome to the club for which there’s no such thing as a late entry. Actually, that kind of applies to him, though, given that he tied for third for one of the last two spots in the last open qualifier of the season on Monday. In 10 appearances at Sea Island, he logged two top fives and another pair of top 25s among seven paydays. That set includes each of the last two years and a playoff loss in 2016. His earnings at Sea Island are nearly double that of what he’s hauled anywhere else across his nine seasons on Tour. The rub that contributes to tasty odds in this market is that this is just his 12th start anywhere all year, and his only two top 40s were on the Korn Ferry Tour, and both barely at that. However, when he arrived at Sea Island last year, he was amid a 0-for-5 skid and without a top 40 in 14 consecutive starts. It’s why horses for courses is a real phenomenon.
Odds were sourced at DraftKings.
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