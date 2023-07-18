Sleeper Picks: The Open Championship

Jordan Smith (+500 = Top 20) … When you get to be good, you shed the “L,” as he has done with his middle initial in forward-facing visuals. That includes on leaderboards on which he’s finished on top for the “W” twice on the DP World Tour, the latter of which last fall in Portugal. More recently, the 30-year-old from the host country of The Open Championship has ripped off five straight paydays, including a T20 at the U.S. Open and a T12 at last week’s stop at The Renaissance Club. He’s among the straightest off the tee on the DP World Tour and no one has a higher clip of hitting greens in regulation. It’s a potent combo for a track that demands the highest of confidence and execution in ball-striking.