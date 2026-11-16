The field will be split in half to the nearest threesome and slotted into draws that will alternate pegging it on both courses for the first and second rounds. Because the Seaside Course is a stock par 70 and the Plantation Course is a stock par 72, fairly judging performance in the aggregate waits until after everyone has signed for two rounds. So, while there will be a first-round leader for the tournament, the field won’t eliminate the stagger until the conclusion of the second round when the cut falls. Once the low 65 and ties are determined, all will play only Seaside on the weekend.