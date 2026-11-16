Power Rankings: The RSM Classic
5 Min Read
Sami Valimaki seals victory with par on 72nd hole to win The RSM Classic
It’s closing time. They don’t have to go home but they can’t stay here.
Last call for the 2026 PGA Tour season is upon membership at The RSM Classic, where the next stop for a good portion of the 147 entrants will be determined. While it’s not inaccurate that every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end, what Semisonic’s signature song stops short of even implying is that doors can reopen. It’s how the other subset of those committed to the season finale not only can but will stay on the PGA Tour.
As usual, Sea Island Resort’s Seaside and Plantation Courses co-host the largest field of the FedExCup Fall, but if a frequent visitor to St. Simons Island, Georgia, hasn’t seen Seaside in a while, he’ll be greeted with numerous changes, enhancements and sightlines that didn’t exist a year ago. Details of that, the personal targets in play and much more are laid out beneath the ranking of those projected to contend for the title of the last of 45 official tournaments.
It’s called a season for a reason, which is to say that it will end, but individual finish lines at The RSM Classic are not aligned even though the objective is the same for all 147 entrants at the start of the last lap. It’s to win. So, let’s start, or end as it were, there.
The champion at Sea Island will become this season’s last automatic qualifier for the Championship Series in the new construct of the PGA Tour in 2028. In addition to earning $1,332,000 of the $7.4 million prize fund, he’ll also pocket exemptions into the 2027 editions of The Players Championship and the PGA Championship if not already equipped. And if he didn’t finish inside the top 50 of the FedExCup this season, the 500 FedExCup points he banks will contribute to his total in pursuit of a spot in the first class of the Aon Next 10 for 2027. Those slotted 51-60 compose that cohort.
The next goal is to come to rest inside the top 100 of the FedExCup, for that is the line of demarcation for fully exempt status in 2027. Some members outside the bubble already are exempt thru a previous achievement, but they still could play the role of spoiler by climbing in. Of those committed, Tony Finau (114th) and Brooks Koepka (115th) qualify via this criteria, so they have different boxes they want to check.
Conditional status will return across three categories in the Priority Ranking next season. They will be consist of ranges in the FedExCup standings from 101-110, 111-125 and 126-150. So, when it’s unrealistic to win The RSM Classic, the exercise of crunching the numbers to ballpark a finish to rise into any will work its way into conversations after the cut.
When the scores are official at Sea Island and the FedExCup ranking is in the books, the very last opportunity to secure a PGA Tour card in 2027 will be at PGA Tour Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. For members outside the top 150 in the FedExCup and not exempt into the Final Stage on Dec. 10-13, they can make plans for the Second Stage conducted on Dec. 1-4.
It’s a way of life and livelihood for professional golfers. Both they and their caddies are accustomed to chasing numbers that translate into value, so it’s timely that the experience at The RSM Classic marches to a similar cadence.
The field will be split in half to the nearest threesome and slotted into draws that will alternate pegging it on both courses for the first and second rounds. Because the Seaside Course is a stock par 70 and the Plantation Course is a stock par 72, fairly judging performance in the aggregate waits until after everyone has signed for two rounds. So, while there will be a first-round leader for the tournament, the field won’t eliminate the stagger until the conclusion of the second round when the cut falls. Once the low 65 and ties are determined, all will play only Seaside on the weekend.
Both courses submitted record-low averages a year ago. Seaside checked in at 67.782, while Plantation rolled over for 68.213. Neither is expected to be threatened this week, however, and for multiple reasons. For one, unlike last year, the wind is expected to blow across at least the first two rounds. It’ll blow from the east and then rotate to push in from northerly directions by Sunday. Rain cannot be ruled out through Saturday. The blessing is that daytime highs should touch 70 degrees throughout.
The other twist is served on a platter boasting a full-course restoration of Seaside. Fairway bunkers were the focus of last year’s work but the rest of the property was tackled this year, all under the guidance of Davis Love III Golf Design. Several new tees contribute to an overall lengthening of 152 yards, so Seaside now tips at 7,157 yards. The par-4 ninth and 16th holes were extended by a respective 28 and 34 yards, longest on either side, but 13 holes have been stretched beyond previous possibilities. All grass was removed and regrown. Putting surfaces remain Bermudagrass, but fairways and rough have transitioned to Platinum paspalum. The rebuild of the greens introduced new hole locations at Nos. 10 and 15. The project also included a full replacement of irrigation and drainage systems.
Meanwhile, despite playing two strokes higher to par as compared to Seaside, the Plantation Course remains just 7,060 yards. Its grasses are the same as Seaside’s save the Bermudagrass rough. The tallest of the thickest stuff on both courses is two inches high. All greens will be ready to roll 13 inches as measured by the Stimpmeter. All grasses on Seaside except the putting surfaces are overseeded. Only the tees on Plantation also are overseeded.
ROB BOLTON’S SCHEDULE
PGATour.com’s Rob Bolton previews and recaps every tournament. Refer to the timing of his contributions below. He’s also active as @RobBoltonGolf on X where you can connect with him.
- MONDAY: Power Rankings
- TUESDAY: Expert Picks; Sleepers*; Top 100 Watch
- SUNDAY: Points and Payouts; Qualifiers
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