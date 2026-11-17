The Five: Which players are at risk of losing their PGA Tour card?
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Running with Rick: Three players poised for success at The RSM Classic
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We’ve reached the end. The PGA Tour season concludes this week in Sea Island, with significant stakes for both the short- and long-term future.
Only the top 100 players will earn full status for 2027. The rest will either make due on limited starts with conditional status, drop down to the Korn Ferry Tour or fall out of the system entirely.
Those implications have traditionally accompanied the season-ending The RSM Classic, but they take on particular meaning as the PGA Tour enters a transition year. The new competitive structure begins in 2028, with existing members fighting to reach PGA Tour Championship Series or PGA Tour Challenger Series and avoid a demotion to the Korn Ferry Tour. Unlike the previous system, movement between the circuits midseason will be limited, meaning where players finish in 2027 will carry more weight than in years before. Why does that matter right now? Well, a full Tour card for the 2027 season will give you the best opportunity to secure status on the PGA Tour Championship Series in 2028.
So, who may find themselves on the wrong side of the line this week? Here’s a look at five notable players outside the top 100 who risk losing their PGA Tour card.
Billy Horschel
- FedExCup rank: 101st
- Minimum finish required to reach top 100: Two-way T50
Horschel is the odd man out right now, currently sitting 101st in the standings. He has dropped significantly in recent weeks. The former FedExCup champion was as high as 90th on the points list earlier this fall and, despite finishing 35th last week, actually dropped out of the top 100.
At a minimum, Horschel will have strong conditional status in 2027, which should earn him plenty of starts. However, the North Florida native would be ineligible for The Players Championship, which is his motivating factor as he plays for the fourth straight week.
“Not losing my card is sort of a pride thing as well,” Horschel said. “It's been a long time since I've lost a card.”
Horschel has held full status since 2013.
Billy Horschel's 202-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 10 at Austin
Joel Dahmen
- FedExCup rank: 126th
- Minimum finish required to reach top 100: Two-way T3
You can’t lose what you don’t have. Dahmen did not finish in the top 100 a year ago, so while much of the field is fighting to retain their card, he is fighting to regain his.
Dahmen’s 2026 season is a prime example of the ebbs and flows of conditional status, for better or worse. Dahmen got a few starts early this year and played well, setting himself up to enter a slew of events for the rest of the year. However, he never strung together enough consistent results to play any majors or Signature Events. By season’s end, he was comfortably outside the FedExCup Playoffs picture and is once again fighting just to maintain conditional status. Next year, that won’t be enough to earn PGA Tour Championship Series status, which will go only to the top 90 players.
So what does Dahmen need to get back to a full Tour schedule and the best chance at long-term sustainability? At minimum, he needs to finish in a two-way tie for third.
Luke Clanton
- FedExCup rank: 130th
- Minimum finish required to reach top 100: Solo third
Two years ago, Clanton nearly won The RSM. Back then, it felt like the opening salvo in a lengthy, sustained career on Tour. Yet less than 18 months into his pro career, Clanton faces a potential demotion to the Korn Ferry Tour.
The talented Florida State alum was only the second player to earn a Tour card via PGA Tour University Accelerated in the summer of 2025. He did it by regularly contending and nearly winning multiple Tour events as an amateur. But since turning pro, Clanton has just two top-10 finishes. He will need the best result of his pro career to maintain full status. At minimum, Clanton must finish solo third at Sea Island this week.
Haotong Li
- FedExCup rank: 134th
- Minimum finish required to reach top 100: Three-way T2
The eccentric 31-year-old from China has been unable to find consistency in his first full season as a PGA Tour member and could be destined for a return to the DP World Tour if he can’t catch lightning in a bottle this week.
Li needs at least a three-way tie for second to vault from 134th into the top 100. That’s a lofty goal, especially since Li has managed only three top 25s all season. Nevertheless, the talent remains. Li just needs the putter to cooperate. Li was testing multiple putters in Austin last week, trying to find an answer.
Haotong Li sinks 20-foot putt for birdie on No. 18 at Austin
Peter Malnati
- FedExCup rank: 151st
- Minimum finish required to reach top 100: Win
Malnati’s directive is simple: win. There’s no other path to the top 100 without a victory. Malnati has done it twice before, most recently winning the 2024 Valspar Championship. The American was contending at the midway point at the World Wide Technology Championship earlier this month, too. So the form is there.
Importantly, Malnati absolutely has to make the cut. Any semblance of conditional status ends after the top 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Malnati sits at No. 151. If he misses the cut and earns zero points, that will ensure Malnati will need to play on the Korn Ferry Tour next year.