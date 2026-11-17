Dahmen’s 2026 season is a prime example of the ebbs and flows of conditional status, for better or worse. Dahmen got a few starts early this year and played well, setting himself up to enter a slew of events for the rest of the year. However, he never strung together enough consistent results to play any majors or Signature Events. By season’s end, he was comfortably outside the FedExCup Playoffs picture and is once again fighting just to maintain conditional status. Next year, that won’t be enough to earn PGA Tour Championship Series status, which will go only to the top 90 players.